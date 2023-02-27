Turacoz Paves the Way in Digital Content Management for Healthcare Communications with Veeva & Expert Training

UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital content gains importance in healthcare, the medical writing industry is transitioning to digital content management.

Turacoz is setting the standard for healthcare communication by utilizing Veeva and providing expert training in digital content management

Turacoz Healthcare Solutions has fully embraced this shift, moving from traditional methods to a centralized and streamlined approach using Veeva. This platform facilitates collaboration, offering all stakeholders access to up-to-date information, improving efficiency, and reducing the time and resources needed for content management. Veeva integrates with regulatory systems, provides analytics and reporting capabilities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and enabling organizations to monitor the performance of their content.

Turacoz recognizes the positive impact Veeva has had on the industry. In addition, Turacoz has been leading the way in raising awareness and training about the same.

To meet the increasing demand for content lab managers in the industry, Turacoz has created a range of webinars, workshops, and courses. Their recent webinar was on Digital Content Lifecycle Management and Medical Writers which drew over 150 participants from the industry and medical writing circles. The webinar covered everything from content creation to management and distribution, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

Turacoz is now excited to launch a unique Certificate Course in Digital Content Lifecycle Management in March 2023. Turacoz founder, Dr. Namrata Singh, with her over 20 years of experience, will lead the course. TuraDome, Turacoz's Veeva-like application, will provide trainees with hands-on experience with content asset management workflows. Also, Turacoz will provide placement assistance to high performers upon course completion.

Through training and support, Turacoz is ensuring that professionals have the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in this dynamic field. By equipping individuals with the latest medical writing skills and tools, Turacoz is at the forefront of shaping the future of digital content management in healthcare communications.

About Turacoz

Turacoz Group is a strategic partner to biopharma companies, medical technology firms, healthcare professionals, and research institutes to escort their product/service development journey. We create Clear, Cohesive, Complete, Concise, and Concrete scientific communication in a target-specific language and format (both print and digital) so that our clients can focus on core research and development to enhance and improve patient care.

