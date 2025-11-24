Tunisia Opens Official "Revo-i" Robotic Surgery Center, Marking a New Era for North African Robotic Surgery

Charles Nicolle Hospital inaugurates its robotic surgery center with participation from Tunisia's Minister of Health

Center Director Dr. Ramzi Nouira performs Tunisia's first Revo-i robotic surgery

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- meerecompany (CEO Joon Koo Kim) announced on the 24th that Charles Nicolle Hospital in Tunisia, which recently adopted the Revo-i surgical robot, has officially opened its robotic surgery center and begun full-scale robotic procedures.

The opening ceremony, held on November 11 (local time), was attended by Joon Koo Kim, CEO of meerecompany, Mustapha Ferjani, Tunisia's Minister of Health, Tae-won LEE, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Tunisia, and representatives from both governments and meerecompany.

Dr. Ramzi Nouira, Director of the Robotic Surgery Center, performing surgery

Minister Ferjani stated, "I believe the opening of this robotic surgery center marks a significant advancement for Tunisia's healthcare system. With the introduction of Revo-i, we look forward not only to the growth of robotic surgery, but also to broader exchanges involving Korea's advanced medical technologies."

Ambassador Tae-won LEE emphasized, "Tunisia's first robotic surgery performed with a Korean-made surgical robot is a meaningful milestone for K-medical as it expands into the North African market, and it will serve as an important starting point for strategic partnership in advanced medical technologies between our two countries."

CEO Joon Koo Kim added, "We are honored to see Revo-i introduced to Tunisia, a leading country in North African medical advancement." He continued, "With Charles Nicolle Hospital's Robotic Surgery Center, we will expand engagement with surgeons not only in Tunisia but across North Africa and neighboring regions, as we build a sustainable robotic surgery program and strengthen Revo-i's presence throughout the North African continent."

Alongside the ceremony, the hospital conducted its first Revo-i robotic procedure. Dr. Ramzi Nouira, Head of Surgery and Director of Robotic Surgery Center, successfully performed a cholecystectomy on a 38-year-old female patient, who recovered smoothly and was discharged without complications. This case received attention from the Tunisian Ministry of Health and local media outlets.

A key factor in the success of this procedure was Dr. Nouira's thorough preparation. He completed structured Revo-i training at meerecompany's headquarters in Korea and gained additional experience through case observations and proctorship at Revo-i reference centers. This comprehensive preparation enabled the safe and successful of the first Revo-i case. Additional intensive training was conducted locally in Tunisia for the hospital's entire robotic surgery team, ensuring stable operations from the outset.

Ho Kun Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of the Surgical Robot Division at meerecompany, commented, "We are delighted that the Revo-i program has begun with strong national interest. With the commitment of the team at Charles Nicolle Hospital, we expect this center to lead the expansion of robotic surgery throughout North Africa."

He added, "Following the launch of Revo-i surgeries in Morocco, Uzbekistan, Paraguay, and now Tunisia this year, Revo-i's global journey truly has entered a full-scale phase."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827294/Dr_Ramzi_Nouira_Director_Robotic_Surgery_Center_performing_surgery.jpg