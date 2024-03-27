TUMI continues to fortify its place in the women's space with a new collection that's equally contemporary and versatile

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI introduces Asra, the latest collection of women's handbags designed for the effortlessly stylish and on-the-go modern woman. To celebrate the all-new collection and the brand's evolving women's category, TUMI tapped esteemed South Korean actress Mun Ka Young as the face of the new collection, starring in her first-ever campaign for the brand.

TUMI DEBUTS WOMEN’S ASRA COLLECTION WITH CAMPAIGN STARRING NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, MUN KA YOUNG

The Asra collection will seamlessly transition from day to night, with feminine designs and elevated accents that merge functionality with style. The collection includes three different sizes and four compelling colors – TUMI's core Matte Black and three seasonal colors Moonlight, Cameo Rose, and Purple Sunset, the latter a vibrant colorway inspired by the beautiful landscapes of Sentosa island in Singapore.

"TUMI is thrilled to expand our women's offerings with the launch of Asra, demonstrating how we offer more than just state-of-the-art luggage. We have accessories and beautiful products that serve as the perfect complement to a busy lifestyle," said Jill Krizelman, TUMI's Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce. "We're excited to welcome Mun Ka Young as our newest global TUMI Ambassador. She embodies everything we want the TUMI woman to feel; confident, successful and empowered."

Each Asra bag features pleating with a soft structure, coordinating hardware, and a knotted shoulder strap for added visual and textural interest. Additional touches include an exterior microfiber-lined pocket, perfect for a phone or pair of sunglasses, and a leather monogram charm (sold separately) to add TUMI's signature touch of personalization to any Asra bag.

To introduce the collection, TUMI partnered with Mun Ka Young for a stunning campaign that channels the elegance and modern allure of the Asra collection. Directed by C Prinz and photographed by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick, the campaign features Mun with her Asra bag as she explores a classic, museum-like architectural space. Her bag effortlessly guides her throughout the room as she merges between duplicates of herself, capturing the essence of the collection's fluidity and grace.

"I'm honored to be the face of TUMI's new Asra handbag collection," said Mun. "I've long been a fan of TUMI, and I'm thrilled that they're exploring fresh silhouettes. Beauty and versatility are a big part of my life, and with TUMI these bags are a perfect fit for every journey."

To celebrate the global campaign launch, TUMI and Mun Ka Young brought the Asra collection to life with a stunning, global event in Singapore. The Asra collection ranges in price from $350-$495 USD. Shop the Asra collection available at TUMI.com and TUMI stores worldwide.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and YouTube .

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts

Alexandra Gillis

TUMI

alexandra.gillis@tumi.com

Hailey Hauldren

SHADOW

hhauldren@weareshadow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354106/TUMI_DEBUTS_WOMEN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg