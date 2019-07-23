Tukatech Introduces World's First Fully Automatic Pattern Making System

Automated pattern-making is a longtime goal of Ram Sareen, Chairman – CEO of Tukatech. Sareen says, "Twenty-four years ago, I started Tukatech to bring digital pattern-making to paper pattern-makers. We automated and reduced grading and marker-making because they are pure science. However, pattern-making is an art, so it needed more artisan input."

Sareen attributes the breakthrough of TUKA APM to advancements in machine learning and data science. He continues, "It was my goal to completely automate pattern-making. I salute the dedicated developers who stayed with my vision for twelve long years to make this dream come true. Thank you TUKAteam!"

TUKA APM is available as an add-on module to TUKAcad via cloud-based subscription. In TUKAcad, digital pattern-makers select from a library of t-shirts, trousers, polos, dresses, and other apparel products for men, women, and children. For any of these silhouettes, the pattern-maker gives a value for each point of measure as indicated on a visual guide. Pattern-makers of any skill level can easily create a first pattern from scratch, and even specify values to instantly apply grading for larger and smaller sizes.

Arshad Sattar, Managing Director for Timex and Fergasam Group in Sri Lanka is excited to add TUKA APM to their product development process. Sattar explains that as a vendor, "Every day we have to develop and grade patterns just to create a costing marker for quotations for brands and retailers. This automated system does the work that generally involves 8-10 people and gives us the result much quicker as well."

Most vendors have between a ten to twenty-five percent (10-25%) hit rate, meaning that much of their product development manpower is allocated to styles that will never move on to production. With TUKA APM, vendors will be able to quickly develop first patterns and have a better idea of garment cost at the beginning of the design process. TUKA APM, connected seamlessly with TUKA3D, can even generate 3D samples. This will lead to more informed decisions early in the design process. Design houses with first pattern makers can use this application to make showroom samples for developing new styles and get more productivity from less people.

TUKA APM is available to both existing and new TUKAcad customers via cloud subscription.

About Tukatech, Inc.: Tukatech is the garment and apparel industry's leading provider of end-to-end fashion software and garment manufacturing technology solutions. Founded in 1995 by garment-industry veteran Ram Sareen, Tukatech offers award-winning 2D pattern making, grading, and marker-making software, automated marker making software, 3D sample making/virtual prototyping software, as well as garment plotters, and automatic spreaders and cutters for production. All systems include unlimited training, consulting, process engineering, and implementation of our technologies. The capability of Tukatech's technology remains unparalleled in the fashion industry. For more information visit: https://tukatech.com/

