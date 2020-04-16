Tukatech Introduces Industry's First Virtual Digitizing and Home Printing

Users can access the Virtual Digitizer in TUKAdesign (pattern making and grading system) to trace physical patterns using a flat screen monitor in place of a digitizing board. Digital photos or scans of patterns can also be imported for a more flexible workspace.

Plotting is now possible with any home printer. The new printing tool breaks the pattern pieces across a grid of standard-sized pages. A simple layout guide shows where to join the pages, at which point the pattern pieces can be cut out with scissors. Watch an overview of Virtual Digitizing and Home Printing.

"As people continue to work from home due to COVID-19, these new features become significant for designers and pattern makers. They can easily equip themselves with a complete end-to-end solution without the bulk. One CAD system, a monitor and a printer are all you need," says Sean Kim, Director of Technical Services at Tukatech.

Earlier in January, Tukatech disrupted the industry with the first ever Automatic Pattern Making solution, TUKA-APM. With TUKA-APM, a person of any skill level can complete a graded pattern in seconds. "Since the start of Tukatech in 1995, my focus has and remains to simplify the product development process. Tukatech is known to be the innovators of fashion technology and the first to introduce many new features and solutions," says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. "The virtual digitizer and home plotting features not only simplify the process but put less strain on those strapped with cash and do not have a digitizer or a plotter in their current budget. This is an affordable and quality option for home businesses to help run their business," continues Sareen.

For more information about TUKAcad subscriptions please visit: www.tukaweb.com/subscriptions.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. On their silver anniversary, Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry's leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing. Visit us at: https://tukatech.com/.

