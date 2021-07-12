Tuition for UHNWIs: Elite Tutoring Company Responds to Post-Pandemic Luxury Spending Boom

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many HNW and UHNW individuals have accrued wealth. As global restrictions lift, a luxury spending boom has been set in motion. Prestigious private tutoring company, Tutors International, anticipates that high-end travel – particularly extended trips – will be included in this spending surge from the ultra-rich. Education consultant and Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, says that world-class private tuition should be incorporated into these trips, but enquiries should be made sooner rather than later.

Travel Tutors

Tutors International specialises in residential private tuition for UNWIs. Their service prides itself on being the most personalised in the world, conducting a custom recruitment process to find the perfect Tutor for each Client. 22 years of this tailored service, combined with Adam Caller's expertise, has secured them as the most trusted high-end tuition company for wealthy families globally.

Travel Tutors are full-time private tutors who travel with a family during an extended trip or between multiple international homes. A Travel Tutor means affluent families can travel for leisure, work or residential relocation without having to compromise on superior education. The Travel Tutor provides stability and first-rate education for the child. Tutors International has extensive experience recruiting Travel Tutors.

Mr Caller explains how Travel Tutors will fit into this post-pandemic spending boom:

"Tutors International has been dubbed the 'Dom Perignon of tutoring companies' by The Good Schools Guide. When it comes to full-time private tutors, we are the premier choice worldwide. Our clientele of UHNW individuals is going to respond differently to the world re-opening after the pandemic compared to most people. Their means allow them to book that around-the-world expedition they've been craving; they can buy that superyacht to live on for an extended trip. Although tuition is might not be the first thing many people think of when it comes to luxury spending, Tutors International sits uniquely in the intersection of luxury and education. Our specialist service offers globalised premium one-to-one tuition from a perfectly matched private Tutor, which can be integrated into luxury travel plans."

Sea Tutors

Tutors International launched Sea Tutors in 2015. It was founded to fill a specialist niche in the private tutoring sector: providing high-quality full-time private tutors to families on yachts.

One Sea Tutor, Joanna Dunkley Phillips, explains what it is like to teach onboard a yacht, showcasing why it is no ordinary educational experience:

"It makes for lots of very memorable moments, but teaching about volcanoes and being able to stand on the edge of an active Volcano while it steamed and spluttered, was definitely one of them. We also kayaked to an uninhabited island in New Caledonia for an afternoon of beach-combing and happened upon nesting sea snakes (banded sea kraits) - another incredible experience that led to a lot of learning! Exchange rates and different monies provided ample maths opportunities. Language and cultural differences could be discussed and debated. There were so many adventures and experiences from which questions and learning could happen naturally. This is one of the reasons I am a big believer in education and travel going hand in hand. I learned how wonderful a trip like this is as a life/educational experience"

Having a Sea Tutor accompany families not only means that the children's schooling is not disrupted, but their education becomes worldly, memorable and second-to-none.

Full-Time Private Tutor Vs. Boarding School

Lingering restrictions may make some families reluctant to return their children to boarding schools. A full-time private tutor is the ideal post-pandemic educational solution. Not only can a full-time tutor integrate into the family's lifestyle and travel plans, but it allows more agency over what is being taught and how it is being taught.

Many people found new hobbies during lockdown. For many children, these hobbies may have transcended mere entertainment, and developed into dedicated identity-affirming practice. Perhaps a child took up horse riding or tennis, initially to stay occupied, but the generous amount of time to fill without usual school hours may mean that these practices have become a mainstay of their lives. With a full-time private tutor, these activities can be incorporated into their schooling. One area of providing personalised tuition for UHNWIs is accommodating and nurturing the interests and talents of each student.

Adam Caller Urges Potential Clients to Get in Touch

Adam Caller explains the in-depth recruitment process involved in sourcing a Tutors International private tutor, and why preliminary enquiries should be made sooner rather than later:

"The level of personalised service that we offer takes time. We meet with each Client to garner a thorough understanding of their needs and circumstances. We then write up a detailed job specification that reflects the Client's goals, circumstances and values. Once the job is advertised, we get hundreds of applications from private tutors around the world. We shortlist about 5% of these and conduct interviews for the shortlist. We decide on the best two or three candidates, and then the Client makes the final decision. This is a time-consuming process. For that reason, preliminary enquiries should be made as soon as possible. A full-time private tutor through us cannot be found last minute."

Tutors International is the world leader in tailored residential private tuition for UHNWIs. If you are considering incorporating a superlative private tutor into your travel plans or finding an alternative to mainstream private schooling, enquiries can be made via the Tutors International contact form.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled tutoring service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing a service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is a reputable tutoring company founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

