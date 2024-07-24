TUI Hotels & Resorts Taps Canary Technologies to Power its Digital Guest Journey

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies, the industry's leading Guest Management System, today announced that TUI Hotels & Resorts has chosen Canary to power its digital guest journey. TUI is one of the world's leading hospitality companies with more than 400 hotels and resorts across 40 countries. TUI selected Canary's innovative Guest Management Platform to unlock new revenue opportunities, further elevate the guest experience and drive efficiencies across their portfolio.

TUI Hotels & Resorts prioritizes creating exceptional experiences for its global guests. Canary's AI-powered platform equips TUI properties with the tools to further elevate the guest experience. For example, Mobile Check-in and Smart Checkout eliminate long lines so that guests can maximize their time enjoying each property's amenities. And with Canary's Dynamic Upsells, guests can conveniently select the many services or F&B options TUI properties have to offer — whenever & wherever they want — whether poolside, in their room or off-property exploring local sites.

"We're excited to partner with TUI Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality leader known for exceptional experiences," said Manuel de la Torre, Canary Technologies' Regional Sales Director, EMEA. "Our comprehensive platform empowers TUI to not only elevate the guest experience, but also unlock new revenue opportunities through solutions like Canary's Dynamic Upsells. This collaboration positions TUI for continued success amid ever-changing guest expectations."

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Intercontinental Hotel Group. Canary's Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Tablet Registration, Upsells , Guest Messaging , Canary AI , and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com .

About The TUI Group

The TUI Group is one of the world's leading tourism groups and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in the regulated market of the Lower Saxony Stock Exchange in Hanover and at the London Stock Exchange. TUI Group offers its 19 million customers integrated services from a single source and forms the entire tourism value chain under one roof. The Group owns over 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson and 16 cruise ships, ranging from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 in the luxury class and expedition ships in the HANSEATIC class to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and cruise ships operated by Marella Cruises in the UK. The Group also includes Europe's leading tour operator brands and online marketing platforms, for example for hotel-only or flight-only offers, five airlines with more than 130 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft and around 1,200 travel agencies. In addition to expanding its core business with hotels and cruises via successful joint ventures and activities in vacation destinations, TUI is increasingly focusing on the expansion of digital platforms. The Group is transforming itself into a global tourism platform company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, environmental and social action is at the heart of our corporate culture. With projects in 25 countries, the TUI Care Foundation initiated by TUI focuses on the positive effects of tourism, on education and training and on strengthening environmental and social standards. In this way, it supports the development of vacation destinations. The globally active TUI Care Foundation initiates projects that create new opportunities for the next generation.

