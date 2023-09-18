Tuck Advisors Announces Environmental Partnership with Evertreen

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T uck Advisors , a global M&A Advisory firm that works with companies having a positive social impact in education and healthcare, is proud to announce its collaboration with UK-based Evertreen to help address the climate crisis. Evertreen partners with sustainability-driven companies like Tuck Advisors to plant trees in areas most vulnerable to climate change in order to increase the area's resilience and prevent irrevocable environmental damage. Through the forging of this important partnership, Tuck Advisors is among the first professional service firms to directly tie its revenue to helping promote sustainable practices.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to specifically combat deforestation and promote habitat protection," says Tuck Advisors' Founder and CEO James Marciano . Tuck Advisors has had 1,000 trees planted in Nepal in recognition of the sale of Poets&Quants to Times Higher Education and another 1,000 trees planted in Kenya in recognition of the sale of Dion Training to Axcel Learning . With these two transactions alone, 608 tons of CO2 will be absorbed from the atmosphere over the life of the trees. As an ongoing part of its carbon neutral plan, Tuck Advisors will plant an additional 1,000 trees for every M&A transaction in which they serve as an advisor.

Tree planting can contribute to achieving several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including:

SDG 1: Less Poverty - Planting trees can provide income and livelihood opportunities for local communities through sustainable forestry practices and eco-tourism.

SDG 13: Climate Action - Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

SDG 15: Life on Land - Trees provide habitat and food for wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity.

"The world is facing a climate crisis and tree planting is an important part of a comprehensive effort to combat it. We are grateful that Tuck Advisors has chosen to partner with us on this life affirming initiative," says Evertreen Co-Founder Dan Ciufo .

You can see the ongoing impact of Tuck Advisors' tree planting efforts via this dashboard provided by Evertreen.

About Tuck Advisors

Founded by lifelong entrepreneur James Marciano in 2015, Tuck Advisors is an investment bank that provides sell side and buy side M&A advice for companies having a positive social impact in education and healthcare. If you want to learn more, please reach out to confidential@tuckadvisors.com or visit https://www.tuckadvisors.com/ .

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the first platform worldwide enabling users to plant real trees online and track them via satellite. Through satellite tracking, users have access to constant updates on growth status, possible diseases, photosynthetic activity, presence of dry and infertile soil, and much more. Evertreen trees are planted directly by local farmers and bring environmental, social, and economic benefits. Each tree is certified and can be virtually donated to a third party. If you want to learn more, please reach out to partnerships@evertreen.com or visit the Evertreen website.

SOURCE Tuck Advisors; Evertreen