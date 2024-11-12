Tsingke Successfully Showcases Innovations at BIO-Europe 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke proudly concluded its participation in BIO-Europe 2024, held from November 4 to 6 in Stockholm, Sweden. As one of the premier global events for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and investment sectors, over 5,500 attendees join, representing more than 2,800 companies and over 60 countries.

At the event, Tsingke showcased its innovative products and services in synthetic biology at Booth #174 B, including synthesis services, self-developed synthetic materials, consumables, bioreagents, and state-of-the-art equipment, focusing on how these innovations reshape research. Tsingke's presence highlighted its commitment to advancing life science research and its vision of becoming 'The Great Tsingke Gene Factory'.

A Hub for Partnerships and Collaboration

Tsingke's booth attracted significant attention, with many attendees eager to explore potential collaborations. Hundreds of Industry professionals from various sectors, including pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, and academia, had deeply engaged with Tsingke's professional team and discovered how its solutions can help researchers accelerate their work and address complex challenges in a variety of fields, including gene therapy, diagnostics, and bio-manufacturing and drive life science industrial advancements forward.

Product Highlights

Gene Synthesis: Tsingke has an intelligent gene synthesis line to provide high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective plasmids up to 200kb in length. Clients can select from over 160 commercial vectors and benefit from complimentary codon optimization services. Every plasmid undergoes meticulous NGS and Sanger sequencing. With a turnaround time of just 5 days, obtaining the desired synthesized gene is swift and hassle-free. Tsingke also prides itself on offering robust after-sales support. This includes 24/7 technical assistance and a free replacement policy within a month for any quality issues.

Oligo Synthesis: Tsingke specializes in providing high-quality oligos for a variety of applications, with synthesis capabilities spanning from micrograms to kilograms. For custom DNA oligos, we ensure a 99.5% coupling efficiency through stringent quality control at every stage, from raw material selection to purification. For Custom RNA Oligos and Modifications, backed by ISO 13485 certification from SGS and equipped with 100,000 class GMP-Like workshops, Tsingke ensures the purity and reliability of its offerings. Its clientele spans more than 1,200 companies engaged in IVD with Tsingke delivering tailored products and services.

Protein Expression: Tsingke provides a comprehensive service from sequence design to protein expression and purification, offering five expression systems: E. coli, Bacillus subtilis, yeast, insect, and mammalian cells. Through codon optimization, vector selection, and high-expression strain screening, Tsingke maximizes protein expression and delivers results with a fast 2-week turnaround. The company also offers a range of customizable options, including enzyme digestion analysis, endotoxin removal, and so on. Tsingke's expert after-sales team is available 24/7 for technical support, providing tailored after-sales services to prioritize customer satisfaction.

Looking Forward to Future Collaborations

Beijing Tsingke Biotech Co., Ltd. is a pioneering force in the field of DNA/RNA synthesis. Tsingke is dedicated to innovation and has established an autonomous, full-chain synthesis platform that provides customers with a variety of products and services, including gene synthesis, oligo synthesis, antibody, proteins, synthetic materials, consumables, bioreagents, and equipment.

As BIO-Europe 2024 draws to a close, Tsingke remains committed to its mission of driving innovation and collaboration within the synthetic biology industry. The company looks forward to continuing its engagement with global partners to shape the future of biotechnology and to explore further opportunities for cooperation that will contribute to the advancement of scientific research.

For more information, please visit www.tsingke.com.cn.