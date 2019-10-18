Try Templestay in Korea and Experience the Value of Meditation Global Companies also Have Eyes on

The meditation is one of the key Buddhist practices and corporate meditators said it improves creativity and performance of its employees. This is why large companies continue to run Search Inside Yourself, a meditation-based training program for its employees. And now, Templestay in Korea wants more people to know about the many benefits of meditation.

The positive effect of meditation is scientifically proven by a number of studies including a neuroscience research conducted by Matthieu Ricard, a Tibetan Buddhist monk. The studies indicate that meditation relieves anxiety, depression and stress and helps people respond to certain situations calmly and appropriately.

Here is a good way for practitioners to learn meditation comfortably in nature: Try a Templestay in Korea. It means travelers can stay at a temple and learn about the history, culture and tradition of Korean Buddhism.

Participants may spend two days and one night at a temple and experience "Yebul" (Buddhist ceremony), "108 bae" (108 prostrations), meditation and inspiring conversation over tea with a monk – the experience-oriented Templestay. If visitors want a quiet time alone in a temple, they can choose another type of program – the rest-oriented Templestay.

In fact, Templestay is proven to have positive effects beyond meditation. The research conducted from 2013 to 2015 by the Seoul National University Hospital, the most prestigious general hospital in Korea, suggests that youths and grown-ups who have experienced a Templestay even for a short period of time felt happier and less anxious or stressful. In the research, MRI analysis of the participants' brains showed that meditation had significantly activated their coping capabilities in stressful situations.

Currently, more than 130 temples in Korea run Templestay programs. Some of them are well-known for their tradition and importance in the 1700-year history of Korean Buddhism such as Beopjusa Temple or Tongdosa Temple, designated as "Mountain Monasteries of Korea" by UNESCO World Heritage Site. Foreigners who do not speak Korean can choose one of 27 temples with English-speaking programs.

For reservation or more information, visit eng.templestay.com. For recommended temples, visitors can refer to FAQ or reviews of others in the Templestay Epilogue tab.

Templestay Information Center

support@templestay.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010890/Meditation_Templestay.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010891/Templestay.jpg

SOURCE Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism