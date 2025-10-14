TrusTrace Recognized as a Representative Provider for Digital Product Passports in Gartner® Research

Forward-looking brands piloting TrusTrace's Digital Product Passports (DPP) solutions report early readiness, sharper insights, and operational edge.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrusTrace , a leader in AI-powered supply chain traceability and compliance, today announced it has been named a Representative Provider in the Gartner® report Innovation Insight: Digital Product Passport — Unlocking Value Beyond Compliance (Kevin Lawrence, July 2025).

According to the research, "Instigated through sustainability regulations, digital product passports create a rich digital identity for products throughout their life cycle." Gartner expected that, "the DPP market is anticipated to grow at a 24.43% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2034." Far from a one-size-fits-all tool, DPPs will evolve across industries to enable compliance, richer consumer experiences, improved supply chain transparency, and new business value.

For companies in the EU fashion or battery markets, compliance deadlines are approaching fast, yet many still underestimate the scope of the challenge. "DPPs are not a project, they represent a permanent operational shift," said Shameek Ghosh, CEO at TrusTrace. "We are proud of our inclusion in Gartner's research, as it underscores our commitment to enabling DPP adoption and value creation. Brands piloting readiness today will gain early advantage through stronger infrastructure, sharper insights, and more credible consumer engagement."

DPP Readiness: Infrastructure, Not Just Interfaces

While many DPP conversations focus on consumer-facing pilots, true readiness requires accurate, auditable product-level data on origin and impact. Managing this at scale demands robust systems for integration, governance, and interoperability – or consumer-facing efforts will falter.

Customers Leading the Way

Forward-looking brands piloting with TrusTrace gain early insights and operational edge, including a two-year project with The Swedish School of Textiles.

Three participating brands elaborated on the benefits:

"Our collaboration with TrusTrace in the System Demonstrator project has been an important step in preparing for the upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) implementation", said Lina Ödeen, Head of Sustainability at ETON. "Testing their solution has given us valuable insights and practical experience that will not only help us meet future requirements but also strengthen our ability to reduce our climate impact while driving even greater transparency and traceability throughout our value chain."

"Many of the new legal requirements under the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles have been quite theoretical and vague," explained Sandra Roos, VP Sustainability at Kappahl. "Creating a DPP 'for real', so we could attach a unique QR code to each garment, scan with a mobile phone, and access the interface created by TrusTrace – and see what all the collected data looked like in this context – gave us a tangible example and increased the organization's understanding of what the DPP will be."

"TrusTrace's DPP solution allows us to test relevant processes and visualize potential outcomes, supporting our preparation for upcoming compliance requirements and driving future product transparency," said Julia Persson, Sustainability Coordinator at Gina Tricot.

TrusTrace: Powering the Future of Supply Chains

Last year, TrusTrace launched Unlocking DPP , a playbook with everything brands need to prepare for DPPs and capture value beyond compliance, including a proposed data protocol for expected requirements in the delegated acts.

TrusTrace's AI-enabled platform delivers an end-to-end DPP readiness solution, streamlining traceability, automating compliance, and consolidating product-level data across regulations. By connecting brands, suppliers, partners, and stakeholders, TrusTrace ensures companies are compliance-ready and equipped to leverage DPPs to improve operations, impact, and engagement.

For more information, visit www.trustrace.com . For images, click here .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner® report Innovation Insight: Digital Product Passport — Unlocking Value Beyond Compliance , Kevin Lawrence, 03 July 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.