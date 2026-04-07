Trustpilot Launches New Features to Help Brands Get Found--and Chosen--in the Age of AI

New product suite will help businesses stay credible and visible as AI changes the buyer journey

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpilot , the world's largest open feedback platform, today launched a strategic product suite helping brands master the full AI-powered path to purchase. In an environment where AI agents increasingly guide consumer decisions, Trustpilot provides the critical "trust signals" required to move a buyer from curiosity to conversion. This new framework moves beyond mere visibility, enabling brands to maintain credibility and influence throughout the entire buyer journey by leveraging the one thing AI can't fabricate: authentic human experience.

With more than 58% of consumers now turning to Generative AI for recommendations , the impact of AI-driven shopping has never been greater. Yet these systems still rely heavily on signals built from real human experiences, prioritising online reviews, community forums, and social media conversations. Trustpilot's high domain authority and structured data drove a 246% surge in ChatGPT citations between June and August 2025, culminating in the platform becoming the 5th most cited page on the internet by ChatGPT in January 2026.

As the world's largest open feedback platform, Trustpilot brings one of the most influential data sets shaping how brands appear in AI-driven discovery. The platform hosts more than 361 million active reviews. Trustpilot also continues to invest heavily in authenticity: in 2025, the platform removed 7.8 million fake reviews, with 91% detected automatically. This combination of scale and integrity makes Trustpilot's data highly valuable to AI search because those systems prioritise human experiences when surfacing and recommending brands.

As AI systems increasingly determine what consumers see and trust, businesses face a visibility challenge. Research shows brands that are not recognised as "the answer" by AI engines could see organic traffic drop by 20% to 50% .

"AI is completely reshaping how consumers discover and choose brands. Rich, recent customer feedback has never been more important," said Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer at Trustpilot. "With our new AI Search metrics, we are helping businesses move from 'AI anxiety' to 'AI control' by showing them how to strengthen the signals AI systems prioritise when deciding which companies to recommend."

Trustpilot's new framework is centered around the "3Rs" for building trust in the age of AI —Recency, Relevance, and Ranking—the human signals AI search prioritises and that keep brands current, contextually aligned, and consistently surfaced. Trustpilot's new suite of tools applies the 3Rs to enable businesses to keep their public reputation synced with the fast-evolving pace of AI:

Real-Time Reviews : The new In-App Review Collector captures verified customer feedback at the exact point of experience—producing fresh, authentic data that keeps your brand story alive and that AI models recognise and reward.

: The new In-App Review Collector captures verified customer feedback at the exact point of experience—producing fresh, authentic data that keeps your brand story alive and that AI models recognise and reward. Intelligent Optimisation : Invitation Optimiser uses data-led insights to optimise the review collection process, so businesses can capture a higher volume of fresh feedback, giving AI systems the information they need to cite your brand.

: Invitation Optimiser uses data-led insights to optimise the review collection process, so businesses can capture a higher volume of fresh feedback, giving AI systems the information they need to cite your brand. AI Visibility Metrics : AI search analytics show how Trustpilot's authority helps brands appear in AI-powered recommendations. It gives teams clear visibility into where and how their trust signals influence discovery in emerging AI search channels, which helps them develop strategies to improve their ranking.

: AI search analytics show how Trustpilot's authority helps brands appear in AI-powered recommendations. It gives teams clear visibility into where and how their trust signals influence discovery in emerging AI search channels, which helps them develop strategies to improve their ranking. Unified Reputation Insights (The 3Rs in Action): Custom Dashboards give Marketing, CX, and Insights teams a shared view of brand trust performance, connecting recency, relevance, and ranking metrics to align strategy across every customer touchpoint.

With more than 361 million reviews and a domain authority score of 93 , Trustpilot's structured data drives meaningful visibility across the AI ecosystem. This launch marks the first phase of a broader roadmap positioning Trustpilot as the trust signal for AI-driven commerce.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 361 million reviews with 160 billion annual Trustbox impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have more than 1,000 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York. Visit https://business.trustpilot.com/

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