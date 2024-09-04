Trustpilot hits 300 million consumer reviews globally

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpilot, the global online consumer review platform, has today announced it has reached a significant milestone with over 300 million consumer reviews now on the platform, helping consumers make the right choices and businesses build trust, grow and improve their services.

54 million reviews were posted in 2023 alone, an increase of 17% year on year, and more than one million businesses have now been reviewed on Trustpilot.

Earlier this year Trustpilot announced two new executive hires: Brian Green was appointed as Chief Revenue Officer and Carolyn Ryan as Chief Strategy Officer. The appointments strengthen Trustpilot's senior leadership team as it continues to deliver on its vision to be the universal symbol of trust.

Trustpilot has also continued to invest in technology and systems to identify and remove fake reviews from the platform, as outlined in its latest Transparency Report. Trustpilot removed 6% of total reviews in both 2023 (3.3 million) and 2022 (2.6 million), with its automated detection systems and reporting from businesses and consumers helping to identify fake reviews.

Adrian Blair, Trustpilot's CEO said: "Reaching this milestone is a vote of confidence from those who have made Trustpilot the valued source of information that it is today. We are hugely grateful to our community of reviewers for trusting us as a reliable platform to share their experiences and feedback. With over a million businesses reviewed on Trustpilot, we remain steadfast in our commitment to be the universal symbol of trust for consumers and businesses."

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever - to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial - we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews on the platform and 57 million monthly active users across the globe, with 117 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing. We have more than 900 employees and we're headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in Amsterdam, Denver, Edinburgh, Hamburg, London, Melbourne, Milan and New York.

