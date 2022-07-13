Trustpac Summarizes Successful IPO Campaign

TALLINN, Estonia, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpac, the leading global brokerage firm, has announced that another fruitful Initial Public Offering (IPO) campaign has come to an end. In this event, Trustpac offered investors the chance to purchase CFDs of companies not public at the time. The available CFDs belonged to brands such as Mobileye, Tiktok, and Discord. The offered derivatives gained increased attention from traders, and Trustpac has declared the IPO campaign a success.

"It was exciting to witness the interest people had in the IPOs we offered, with beneficial conditions. It helped us understand that we are a gathering place for investment enthusiasts, a real society," said Ema Overland, Trustpac 's spokesperson. "It was a wonderful experience. It felt great to help traders get to know the markets, and seize new opportunities way before others notice them."

Foresee the future

Taking part in an IPO has two significant advantages. It allows investors to experiment with new assets they hadn't tried till now. This experience can help them gain confidence in their trading abilities. After all, it's not a secret that confident traders find it easier to see the greater picture, and therefore are able to better seize opportunities that come in their path. Participating in this kind of trading routine can present investors with opportunities that might not come their way in the future.

"It warms our hearts that the IPO campaign helped investors broaden their horizons and knowledge of the industry. For us, this is success per se," Overland added. "Moreover, this fruitful event strengthened our connection with our valued clients. Today, we can furthermore expand the services we offer to our clients. I'm sure they'll love what we have in mind for them in the near future."

About Trustpac

Trustpac is an advanced CFD and cryptocurrency online investing platform that focuses on education and accessibility. The broker aspires to create a fully investor-friendly environment by providing its clients with the finest market analysis tools and educational materials. Trustpac puts customer service as first priority by offering professional and dedicated 24/6 online support to answer every question and query. The brokers' interface is well-suited for the needs of investors of all levels of expertise, and it uses the most optimal security systems to ensure clients' funds are kept safe and sound. Altogether, these make Trustpac a great choice for all investors.

SOURCE Trustpac