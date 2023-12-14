TrustElevate Accepted onto the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Expanding Access to Age Verification Solutions

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustElevate, the leading provider of secure and privacy-preserving age verification solutions, is excited to announce its acceptance onto the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This strategic collaboration further reinforces TrustElevate's commitment to providing advanced technology that enables organisations to ensure compliance with data protection regulations and create safe online environments for children and young digital users.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is renowned for its industry-leading cloud computing platform and vast selection of innovative software solutions. By being listed on this prestigious marketplace, TrustElevate enables global organisations to easily access and deploy TrustElevate's ground-breaking age verification technology.

With an ever-increasing focus on data privacy and protection, TrustElevate's seamless integration with Azure offers organisations a robust solution to address global compliance requirements. By leveraging TrustElevate's plug-and-play API, companies can effortlessly verify the age of their users, enabling tailored experiences while respecting children's rights and protecting online safety.

Dr Rachel O'Connell, CEO of TrustElevate, expressed her excitement about this milestone achievement, stating, "Joining the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a significant step forward for TrustElevate. It aligns with our vision of making the digital world safer for children. We are thrilled to bring our solutions to a wider audience and contribute to a safer online community."

Compliance with data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Age Verification and Modeling Systems Directive (AVMSD), is of utmost importance for businesses today. TrustElevate, equipped with advanced verification algorithms and a zero data retention policy, empowers businesses to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding user data.

As a trusted solution provider for a broad range of industries, including telecommunications, banks and fintech, e-commerce, gaming, social media, and edtech, TrustElevate continues to drive innovation in age verification technology. Their solutions offer business leaders peace of mind, ensuring the delivery of age-appropriate content and protecting users from online harms.

To learn more about TrustElevate and its age verification solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, visit their website at https://www.trustelevate.com/

TrustElevate is a provider of age verification and parental consent solutions.

Based in London, Malta and Estonia, TrustElevate's solutions are used by companies in a variety of industries, including gaming, social media, and e-commerce.

