Trusted Oncology Guidelines Get a Digital Makeover: National Comprehensive Cancer Network Launches NCCN Guidelines Navigator

The new interactive guideline tool represents a major format change for gold-standard NCCN Guidelines.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—announces a new, interactive digital delivery format for the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®). The NCCN Guidelines® are the recognized standard for clinical decision making and policy in cancer care and are the most thorough and frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. They assist in the decision-making process of individuals involved in cancer care and prevention—including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, payers, patients and their caregivers—with the ultimate goal of improving patient care and outcomes.

The new NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ presents the evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations from the NCCN Guidelines in a virtual platform that allows users to search and navigate more easily. Learn more at NCCN.org/navigator.

Seamless movement throughout a guideline using table of contents or search features

Advanced search capabilities and the ability to use filters

Highlighter feature for relevant content pathways

Color-coded navigation links

Easily viewed footnotes linked directly from the pathways

Direct links to NCCN Guidelines for Patients ®

Direct links to the relevant NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates ® ) for subscribers

) for subscribers Zoom capabilities

Mobile friendly

Built-in tutorial and frequently asked questions

Links to PDF format of the guideline

"This is truly the future of cancer treatment guidance," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and supportive care that follows internationally-trusted guidelines has been shown time and again to improve outcomes for people with cancer. I'm proud that we've achieved our ambitious goal for increasing the accessibility and usability of the content from the NCCN Guidelines without compromising any quality."

The NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ recently began beta testing for colon and prostate cancers. That was followed by rectal cancer, which was published on June 16, 2025. NCCN will continue to publish NCCN Guidelines Navigator™ for additional cancer types until all 88 NCCN Guidelines are available in the new format. The original pdf format will also remain available for all NCCN Guidelines. Both forms will feature the most up-to-date information users rely upon for daily use in cancer care and prevention.

People who access the NCCN Guidelines in any format, including via the NCCN Guidelines Navigator™, can earn CE/MOC credit through the new NCCN Guidelines in Practice™—which was just announced earlier this month.

NCCN also plans to continue to optimize this new tool, including adding artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to make searching even more conversational and intuitive, plus increased integration with NCCN's other resource offerings.

"It has been 30 years since we first launched the NCCN Guidelines; since then, they have come to be used by millions of people worldwide every year, including more than 90% of U.S. and global physicians surveyed," said Dr. Denlinger. "Cancer care is becoming increasingly effective but also more complicated every year. The new NCCN Guidelines Navigator tool simplifies the evolving evidence from the latest research, leverages expertise to put it into context, and places it at the point-of-care for decision-making support and education. This new resource integrates everything we do to support people with cancer and their care providers by defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives."

Visit NCCN.org/navigator for more information.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is marking 30 years as a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology.

