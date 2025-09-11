Trusted in 100+ Countries: YR Fitness Brings Independent Design to the Global Stage

FUYANG, China, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YR Fitness , a leading commercial gym equipment manufacturer from China, is set to expand its global presence. The company, which is already trusted in over 100 countries, will debut its latest innovations at several major industry events. This includes the Dubai Muscle Show in 2025, followed by HFA USA, FIBO, and the China Sport Show in 2026. The appearances will highlight why fitness professionals worldwide rely on YR Fitness for high-quality, durable equipment.

Founded in 1997 with roots back to 1991, YR Fitness has grown from servicing national teams to becoming one of China's top commercial gym equipment manufacturers, trusted worldwide. Headquartered in Anhui with R&D in Beijing and sales in Shanghai, we combine scale with design leadership.

Founder George Yang believes in building equipment that lasts and inspires:

"We make products with heart. We make products with standard."

His vision has shaped 200+ patents and iconic series like the 73 Tough, 61A Racing, and C4 Revival, proving YR can stand alongside international leaders.

YR Fitness is also recognized as one of the best strength equipment suppliers, specializing in pin-loaded and plate-loaded gym machines that set benchmarks in biomechanics, ergonomics, and durability. Our philosophy—"Design is how it works. Simple but Significant."—drives innovation.

From Smith Machines and power racks to multi-stations, free weights, cardio, and accessories, we provide a complete portfolio. YR's one-stop capability supports gyms with layout design services and the Quick Quote tool, which allows equipment planning by series or muscle group.

Quality is our standard: 3.0 mm Q235 steel tubing, robotic laser welding, industrial bearings, high-density foam, electrostatic coating, and lifetime warranties on main frames. Certified by CE, TÜV, and ISO 20957, and backed by global patents and trademarks, our products meet international benchmarks. We are also proud to run a Green Factory, minimizing waste and using sustainable materials.

YR offers full OEM and ODM solutions for branding, colors, materials, and design. Our factory-direct pricing delivers big-brand quality at one-fifth the cost, with no MOQ for trial orders and flexible terms for larger shipments.

Long-term distributor partnerships include exclusive territories, marketing, technical support, and guaranteed spare parts. With 24-hour service, warranties up to eight years, and parts supply, our after-sales ensures reliability. Beyond manufacturing, YR supports gym entrepreneurs with guidance on market entry, financing, layout planning, and member retention.

From boutique studios to large-scale chains, YR Fitness stands as a leading global commercial fitness equipment manufacturer and trusted partner, delivering complete solutions, certified quality, and continuous innovation.

