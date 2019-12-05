TRUSTECH 2019 - Highlights from the Global Annual Meeting Place of the Card and Digital Trust Technology Communities

PARIS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUSTECH 2019 closed its doors on 28 November after 3 exciting days of networking, business and quality content giving centre stage to payments, identification and secured transactions technologies.

Through encounters on the stands, conferences, and business meetings, the 8,000 trusted industry professionals who gathered in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes had the chance to share their experiences and discuss the latest technology trends in the sector.

Over 200 exhibitors and sponsors (including AMADEUS, ARM, GEMALTO -THALES, IDEMIA, MYPOS and OODRIVE) met the global card and digital trust communities during TRUSTECH, which featured a comprehensive panel of international speakers including talented young entrepreneurs and opinion-leaders addressing such issues as Identity Schemes, Data Privacy, Payments & Secure Transactions, Digital Trust & Cyber resilience, Financial authentication, Brand Protection and Anti-Counterfeiting Authentication.

Now in its fourth edition, the innovation stage provided a rich programme of 60 lively pitching sessions delivered by a representative panel of exhibitors from the international community of innovators & disruptors.

One of the highlights on the innovation stage was the presentation of two reference payment reports: Cap Gemini's World Payments Report and the 2019 Fintech Report released by Edgar, Dunn & Company exclusively at TRUSTECH on November 27th.

An opportunity for discovery and reflection, the start-up village close to the Innovation Stage showcased a wealth of successful companies and initiatives in the sector.

In addition to the discovery of innovations and quality content, 155 business meetings were held organized in partnership with Enterprise Europe Network" (EEN).

"The 2019 edition of TRUSTECH has clearly confirmed the event as the global annual meeting place of the cards and digital trust technologies community. We were delighted to host this year a delegation of government representatives from 12 African countries, members of the OSIA committee who met up for their inaugural meeting and took part in our track focusing on Identity needs and challenges faced by governments. We are also very proud to announce that 57% of TRUSTECH 2020 is already booked!" says event Director Rhéa AOUN CLAVEL.

TRUSTECH 2019 key figures:

8,000 participants - 80% international - 110 countries

200 international exhibitors

166 International Speakers

6 Conference Sponsors:

60 pitches on the Innovation Stage

12 African governments represented, members of the OSIA committee

155 Business Meetings

Next edition: 24-26 Nov.2020, Palais des Festivals - Cannes

