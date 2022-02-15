Trust Payments appoints Ursula White as Director of Global Client Support & Digital Transformation

White joins Trust Payments in a newly created role for the business, created to ensure operational efficiencies across the business and its global customer base. A strategic manager with a wealth of high-level experience in banking and finance, she will help Trust Payments to ensure that it is delivering digital transformation to its clients, built on the foundations of Trust Payments' Converged Commerce™ promise.

Most recently, White was Senior Vice President of Service Delivery and Governance at Telrock, a global technology provider of modern cloud-based collections for consumer credit solutions, where she managed a global team of project managers, analysts and consultants to deliver exceptional service assurance.

"We are delighted to welcome Ursula to Trust Payments," says Chief Operating Officer of the Trust Payments Group, Rob Hawley. "Ursula brings a wealth of payment operations experience and expertise to the business and we are really excited to have her leading our global support teams and delivery of our digital client service proposition."

Formerly the Senior Vice President of e-Commerce Operations at WorldPay, White joins Trust Payments with a career that spans over 20 years, that has also seen her hold prominent positions at RBS and First Data. White possesses a broad range of experience encompassing eCommerce, indirect sales and merchant processing including being a winner of the Best Achievement in Customer Services category at the Payment Industry Awards.

About Trust Payments

Trust Payments is a disruptive leader in fintech, specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services for online and offline commerce merchants. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile.

Trust Payments combines these services with powerful tools, such as retail operations technology, loyalty management and instant eCommerce, engaging new innovative payments methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™. Since 2020, Trust Payments has acquired multiple businesses into its Group including WonderLane (retail operations and point of sale leaders) and Mobilize (specialists in mobile-based engagement and loyalty tracking).

Focusing on any commerce providers in the UK, EU and US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Small and medium sized enterprises particularly benefit from our 24 years' expertise.

Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 400 people across 10 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors, from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services, and an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

Trust Payments holds Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, licenced by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and UK Financial Conduct Authority, and holds licences in 7 US States to carry out regulated payments in gaming.

Find out more at trustpayments.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503077/TRUST_Payments_Black_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trust Payments