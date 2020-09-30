Trump vs Biden I: Betting Markets Give it to 'Not-So-Sleepy Joe' says Cloudbet

Biden had managed to mostly fend off Trump's constant interruptions and aggression, as part of his campaign's ongoing attack on the Democrat's mental acuity and cognitive abilities, commentators on both sides of the political spectrum said after the debate. Others said the chaos of the encounter blurred any attempt at messaging on key issues, and did little to sway undecided voters who are crucial for victory in key swing states.

Cloudbet is tracking the two candidates' price movements closely as part of its comprehensive politics offering that allows customers to bet on the election winner as well as on state-by-state outcomes. The operator's politics page features a superbly designed electoral college map integration that gives users an instant opinion on which party is likely to win the election, based on real-time odds.

Cloudbet saw a significant pick-up in betting activity ahead of the debate: About 10% of the value of all bets on the U.S. election were placed in the 24 hours leading up to the event, a spokesperson for the crypto operator said. Bets on Trump accounted for 90% of the new positions.

The election map amplifies what's on offer at Cloudbet for players seeking best odds for bitcoin politics betting from the comfort of their homes or on the go. Since it relaunched its website in April, the operator has unveiled a swathe of bold new features, including esports, USDT betting, and easy credit-card coin purchases.

Founded in 2013, Cloudbet is one of the world's longest established bitcoin operators. The site also accepts ethereum and bitcoin cash.

The operator grabbed the attention of industry observers in June with an ambitious EPL campaign, under which its sportsbook charged no margin on pre-match bets for all games left in the season. That allowed customers to access the fairest prices -- and therefore the highest returns -- in the market.

