TrueProfile.io Announces New Integration With uPort to Enable Its Members to Unify Their Digital Identities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueProfile.io , the global leader for the verification of professional documents, has announced a new integration with uPort to empower its members to take control of their growing digital identities. By joining forces, TrueProfile.io's members can utilise uPort's user-controlled wallet to store their credentials, providing users with a simple, accessible and secure way to share their verified documents.

The association between TrueProfile.io and uPort was orchestrated due to the recognition of shared values between the two entities. Both TrueProfile.io and uPort utilise blockchain to give their users complete authority over how their personal data is accessed, owned and shared. TrueProfile.io's members are encouraged to unite their digital identities - including their verified documents - in one decentralised place, the uPort app. From here, TrueProfile.io's members can regulate who they share their personal details with on a granular level.

The new integration highlights TrueProfile.io's commitment towards future-proofing and longevity, so that its members can continue to enjoy the benefits of their verified documents for the lifetime of their career. With increasing discussions around the concept of data protection, identity ownership and self-sovereign identity, TrueProfile.io's move towards the decentralised storage of professional documents ensures its members are ready for tomorrow; particularly as the new integration with uPort follows the launch of an identity verification service via TrueProfile.io.

Of the new feature, TrueProfile.io's Chief Digital Officer, René Seifert says,

"TrueProfile.io has developed the integration with uPort as part of our ongoing commitment to giving our members the best, most secure and convenient verification services that they can use throughout the duration of their career. uPort enables us to enhance the portable aspect of our TrueProofs and by maintaining this through the use of blockchain, our members have the freedom to have authority over how their information is stored and who it is shared with."

Regarding the partnership with TrueProfile.io, uPort's Chief Operating Officer, Alice Nawfal, says,

"We are excited to partner with TrueProfile.io to enable the portability of employee verifications. TrueProfile.io's members will be empowered to manage their own professional credentials in a highly secure way. This is a very valuable use case for decentralised identity, one that we expect will be transforming the future of workplaces."

In practice, TrueProfile.io's members can simply download the uPort app on a connected device, such as a mobile phone. By scanning the QR code found on their verified TrueProofs, these verified documents will be added to their uPort 'wallet.' Once added, the TrueProofs can be quickly and easily shared with selected contacts at the user's discretion, returning the control of digital identity back to the user.

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io is powered by the DataFlow Group, a company which has been serving the PSV needs of government entities, authorities and companies around the world since 2006. By being built upon blockchain, TrueProfile.io's aim is to provide these services in a modern environment which ultimately provides applicants with a portable, digital, professional portfolio while providing employers with the verified information they need to make the best hiring decisions.

For more information visit: https://www.trueprofile.io/

About uPort

uPort is a user-centric data platform anchored on the Ethereum blockchain. It delivers scalable decentralised solutions for digital identity, reputation, and multiparty trust. Built on interoperable standards, it offers a collection of tools and protocols allowing users to establish identities, send and request credentials, sign transactions, and securely manage keys and data. uPort is backed by ConsenSys, a software development and venture capital firm.

For more information visit: www.uport.me

