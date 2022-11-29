TRUECHIP ANNOUNCES FIRST CUSTOMER SHIPMENT OF UCIe VERIFICATION IP

TEL AVIV, Israel and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truechip, the Verification IP Specialist, announced that it has shipped an early adopter version of UCIe Verification IP to its customer. UCIe aims to accelerate the development of a common interconnect at the package level. It covers the die-to-die protocols and software stack which is built upon the well-established PCI Express® (PCIe®) and Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) industry standards.

Speaking at SemIsrael expo 2022, held at Tel-Aviv, Israel, Nitin Kishore, CEO, Truechip, said, "UCIe is the need of the hour as it not only assists to increase yield for SoCs with larger die size but also allows to intermix components (or chiplets) from multiple vendors within a single package. SoC providers can reduce time to market and cost if they can re-use chiplets from previous or other chips (like a processor subsystem or a memory subsystem, etc.) versions or plug-in chiplets from third party vendors. With the launch of the UCIe Verification IP, I believe that this protocol will enable design houses to configure, launch, analyze, manage sustainability targets, and accelerate them achieve their design goals."

Mr. Kishore further added, "With high-speed support of 32GTps per lane and the fact that it can also enable the mapping of other protocols via the streaming mode, UCIe is not only a high-performance protocol but also an interconnect protocol which requires very low power. The advantages of UCIe makes it the most innovative technique to smoothen the way towards a truly open multi-die system ecosystem by ensuring interoperability."

UCIe distinguished Features:

Supports PCIe, CXL, and streaming protocols. Natively maps PCI Express (PCIe 6.0) and Compute Express Link (CXL 2.0, CXL 3.0) protocols. Supports CXL 2.0 68B Flit Mode, CXL 256B Flit Mode, PCIe 6.0 Flit Mode and Raw mode for all protocols. Efficient design for maximum die-to-die throughput and link data integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Agarwal, Head-Marketing & Sales at Truechip, said, "Sustainability has always been at the core of how we do business at Truechip. We have been a proud flag bearer of sustainable development of Verification IP and Silicon IPs over the years and thus, creating value for our stakeholders. Truechip's commitment to innovation, precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design and verification, automated GUI solutions and Silicon IP to organizations."

About Truechip:

Truechip is a leading provider of Verification IPs, NOC Silicon IP, GUI based automation products and chip design services, which aid to accelerate IP/ SOC design thus lowering the cost and the risks associated with the development of ASIC, FPGA and SOC. Truechip provides Verification IP solutions for RISC V-based chips, Networking, Automotive, Microcontroller, Mobile, Storage, Data Centers, AI domains for all known protocols along with custom VIP development. The company has global footprints and coverage across North America, Europe, Israel, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and India. Truechip offers Industry's first 24 x 7 technical support.

