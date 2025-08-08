Truecaller, crosses 100M monthly active users in Middle East and Africa

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, reached a significant milestone in August as the number of monthly active users (Android and iOS) crossed 100 million in the MEA-region, representing a 19% growth y-o-y.

"With the Middle East and Africa experiencing significant growth in smartphone adoption and mobile data adoption, we're really happy that we're able to solve communication problems for individuals and businesses in that region. MEA, like India and many other markets, are mobile first markets with your mobile number being the primary identifier, and Truecaller has always grown organically in such markets. We're continuing to strengthen our organization and our partnerships in the region, because we believe that the MEA is poised for significant growth for many years ahead," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO.

Some of the largest markets in MEA for Truecaller are Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Algeria, Ghana, and Jordan where Truecaller is used on 20-45% of connected smartphones in those markets.

