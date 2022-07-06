True IDC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Achieving Strategic Customer Wins through Continued Expansion to Address Demand with Its Data Center Services

True IDC's infrastructure expansion investment enabled it to achieve above-industry revenue growth in 2021, and its four data centers are strategically located in North Muangthong, midtown Pattanakan, midtown Ratchada, and East Bangna, strengthening its domestic reach. The company's fifth facility in Yangon, Myanmar, provides services beyond the borders of Thailand. The company leverages a one-stop-shop approach to continue expanding and enhancing its data center and cloud services offering. Bangna is an alternative site to Bangkok because of its economic cost of land, infrastructure, and network connectivity that supports high-scale data operations. As a result, True IDC is developing an East Bangna data center hub of four buildings as a data center campus. The first phase on eight acres of land started in 2018, while the second uptime-certified building is set to start working in 2022.

According to Nishchal Khorana, Vice President and Global Program Leader, ICT at Frost & Sullivan, "True IDC has plans to expand its Myanmar data center in Yangon and targets Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia for future expansion. It has already contracted teams to acquire land for its development plans in Vietnam and Cambodia."

Furthermore, True IDC offers customer value as a strategic imperative to complement its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities. The company's premium colocation offerings meet the growing business demand of medium-to-large enterprises and government agencies. True IDC brings the control, operation, and surveillance features of its five data centers under a single roof through its Regional Command Center. The software-defined fabric network eliminates boundaries between data centers to enable seamless resource sharing and to reduce latency, leading to guaranteed service continuity and optimal availability. The company works closely with customers to assess their needs and customize their solutions for seamless execution. True IDC's purpose-built service allows customers to devise their equipment arrangement and energy consumption, while internationally recognized certifications enable customers to run their businesses with ease. As a result, True IDC continues to establish ongoing trust with customers for long-lasting relationships that extend throughout service lifecycles. The company enhances customer experience value through the following:

Green, sustainable data centers and an eco-friendly operation system

Transparent and reliable relationships with global customers (hyperscalers and enterprises) to address risks and safeguard customer data

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools within the system to add predictive capabilities; improve the efficiency in power utilization; and foster proactive, preventive maintenance

A portal that enables customers to place and track requests for changes or extra services for a seamless experience

Technology backbone at its interactive data and cloud data centers

"True IDC excels with its strong leadership focus that incorporates customer-centric strategies and exemplifies best practices implementation. The company remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the data center services industry," said Khorana.

The company achieved strategic customer wins based on its continued expansion to address demand, in addition to its value proposition for integrated offerings and focus on operational excellence and innovation. True IDC's impressive growth momentum and trajectory testify to its leadership, providing clients with greater value and enabling the company to capture market share. With its strong overall performance, True IDC earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Thailand Company of the Year Award in the data center services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853266/2022_Award_True_IDC.jpg

