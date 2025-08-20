True Classic Renews Partnership with Global-e Following International Success, with Over 25% of Total E-Commerce Revenue Now Driven by International Markets

Renewed partnership builds on three years of strong international e-commerce growth, with True Classic selling in over 200 markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, announced today that True Classic , the apparel brand fueled by a relentless focus on fit, value, and story, blending digital-first performance with community-driven storytelling, has renewed its partnership with the Company, following the brand's strong international e-commerce growth and global success.

Since partnering with Global-e, True Classic has rapidly expanded its global online footprint, growing from a digital-native brand serving only the U.S. and Canada to reaching over 200 international markets. Today, international sales account for over 25% of True Classic's total e-commerce revenue, with key markets including Canada, the UAE, the UK, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, and Sweden.

"It's been incredibly rewarding to support True Classic's journey from a domestic direct-to-consumer brand to a truly global player," said Matthew Merrilees, CEO North America for Global-e. "The brand's rapid international growth is a testament to the power of the localized e-commerce experience and operational excellence. We're thrilled to extend our partnership and look forward to driving even more global success together in the years to come."

Founded in 2019, True Classic has become one of the fastest-growing apparel brands in the U.S., serving over 5 million customers across more than 200 countries. International growth has become a cornerstone of the company's strategy, enabled by Global-e's end-to-end global e-commerce capabilities.

"Global-e has been an outstanding partner every step of the way," said Adam Eisenstadt, Company President of True Classic. "Its expertise in international markets and seamless logistics support have been instrumental to our global expansion. From conversion optimization to behind-the-scenes operations, they've delivered a truly white-glove experience - and we're only getting started."

Global-e provides True Classic with a fully localized online shopping experience tailored to each market, offering local currencies, preferred payment methods, and duty-inclusive pricing. Moreover, Global-e supports True Classic's robust operational infrastructure, including four international fulfillment hubs in addition to its U.S. facility. This multi-node logistics network enables dynamic stock allocation and fulfillment routing, helping to optimize inventory, lower shipping costs, and shorten delivery times, ultimately driving profitability and enhancing customer experience worldwide.

True Classic's momentum is accelerating with a recent strategic investment from 1686 Partners, fueling rapid growth across retail and wholesale channels. The brand is expanding its U.S. footprint with several new retail stores while gaining significant traction in the wholesale space, securing placements with Sam's Club, Target, Nordstrom, and Costco. This growing omnichannel presence is fueling continued global expansion.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, including iconic brands like Marc Jacobs, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com .

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, True Classic is an apparel brand dedicated to putting customers first - delivering a better fit, exceptional comfort, and premium quality at an accessible price. Driven by a purpose to serve both our customers and our community, we've earned the trust of over 5 million customers worldwide and contributed more than $10 million to causes that reflect our values and align with our mission.

As True Classic continues expanding globally, we are introducing new categories in women and kids, building on our reputation for high-quality, style essentials. This evolution reflects our commitment to meet the needs of more customers, more often, while staying true to the core promise of premium quality and exceptional value. These strategic expansions not only strengthen our product offering but also reinforce the mission to grow as a global powerhouse in the apparel industry—serving people everywhere with style they love and a brand they trust.

