Truck Mounted Cranes Market to Reach USD 28.7B by 2036 (8.1% CAGR) | U.S., Germany & China Drive Modernization | 15-30 Ton Class Holds 38% Share

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) reports that the global truck mounted cranes market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 13.2 billion in 2026, reaching USD 28.7 billion by 2036 at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. FMI notes that absolute dollar growth of USD 15.5 billion over the decade reflects equipment modernization rather than incremental fleet expansion, as contractors and utilities prioritize smarter, safer, and more efficiently utilized lifting systems.

Despite supply chain complexity and varying regional safety standards, FMI analysis indicates leading manufacturers are sustaining growth through strategic rental partnerships and technology integration, with telematics, operator monitoring, and compliance-ready safety features increasingly shaping purchase decisions and fleet replacement pathways.

Quick Stats: Truck Mounted Cranes Market (FMI)

Market Value (2025): USD 2.7 billion

USD 2.7 billion Estimated Value (2026): USD 13.2 billion

USD 13.2 billion Forecast Value (2036): USD 28.7 billion

USD 28.7 billion Forecast CAGR (2026–2036): 8.1%

8.1% Capacity Leader (2026): 15–30 ton systems (38%)

Value Concentration: Construction & infrastructure development (55–60% of total value)

What the Market Covers

The truck mounted cranes market includes mobile crane systems integrated onto commercial vehicle chassis for construction, utilities, and industrial lifting activities, including material handling and infrastructure development. These systems remain a preferred lifting option due to their mobility advantage and operational versatility across varied jobsite conditions.

Included in scope: market sizing and forecasts (2026–2036), crane capacity categories (Up to 15 tons, 15–30 tons, 30–50 tons, Above 50 tons), applications (construction, infrastructure, oil & gas, utilities), and end-users (construction companies, rental services, utilities).

Excluded: stationary tower cranes, crawler-mounted systems (unless in hybrid configurations), upstream components (e.g., hydraulic pumps), and downstream fleet management software—focusing strictly on complete truck mounted crane systems and immediate operational applications.

Market Momentum: Consolidation and Capability Expansion

FMI highlights industry moves that reflect a broader push toward scale, portfolio breadth, and resilience. In February 2026, Terex Corporation merged with REV Group to form a larger specialty equipment manufacturer. As stated by Simon Meester, Terex President & Chief Executive Officer, "The combination with REV Group is a defining moment in Terex's transformation… The merger positions the company quite uniquely to accelerate profitable growth with a much more resilient top line."

Why the Market Is Growing: Replacement Logic + Utilization Economics

FMI identifies three demand forces reshaping buying behavior:

1) Infrastructure Renewal and Industrial Automation Drive Replacement

Infrastructure renewal programs and industrial modernization are pushing fleet operators to replace older equipment with systems better aligned to current productivity expectations, jobsite workflows, and evolving safety baselines.

2) Rental Expansion Lowers Customer Capital Requirements

Rental market growth is shifting procurement from ownership-heavy models toward access-oriented deployment, enabling contractors to secure lifting capability without long-term capital burden. FMI notes manufacturers are increasingly aligning with rental networks to accelerate equipment deployment and improve utilization.

3) Telematics Makes Fleet Utilization Measurable and Optimizable

Telematics integration is evolving from optional feature to operational requirement. Fleet operators use digitization to track uptime, utilization rates, preventive maintenance intervals, and operator behavior—improving scheduling accuracy and reducing idle time.

FMI Analyst View

Nikhil Kaitwade, Principal Consultant for Industrial Automation at Future Market Insights, notes:

"In the updated version of the Truck Mounted Cranes Market Report for 2026 to 2036, executives will find insights into equipment digitization trends that optimize fleet utilization. My findings point at operator certification standardization directly impacting market accessibility and regional safety regulations could restrict cross-border equipment deployment."

Executive Takeaways: Where Leaders Are Placing Strategic Focus

FMI's strategic implications for manufacturers, rental firms, and fleet owners include:

Shift focus from equipment sales to comprehensive service partnerships that strengthen retention and lifecycle revenue.

that strengthen retention and lifecycle revenue. Treat telematics capabilities as a competitive advantage , enabling measurable ROI through utilization improvement and downtime reduction.

, enabling measurable ROI through utilization improvement and downtime reduction. Prioritize rental-market relationships to reduce customer capex friction and accelerate adoption.

Segment Outlook: Mid-Capacity Systems Anchor Demand; Construction Drives Value

Capacity: 15–30 Ton Systems Hold 38% Share (2026)

FMI estimates 15–30 ton truck mounted cranes will hold 38% share in 2026, supported by their weight-to-capacity balance and suitability across diverse lifting tasks. FMI notes manufacturers are advancing:

standardized hydraulic systems to improve manufacturing efficiency,

to improve manufacturing efficiency, and modular crane designs enabling flexible capacity configurations and better alignment with regional weight regulations.

Application: Construction as the Primary Volume Generator

Construction-related applications hold 32.8% market share in 2026, driven by building construction and infrastructure project demand. FMI notes that integration with project routines and access to rental services are increasingly shaping utilization economics and procurement behavior.

Country Growth Outlook: Infrastructure Programs and Safety Pathways Shape Expansion

FMI projects growth across both mature and emerging markets, supported by modernization programs, urbanization, and leasing models:

United States: 8.9% CAGR

Germany: 8.6% CAGR

China: 8.3% CAGR

India: 7.8% CAGR

Brazil: 7.5% CAGR

FMI notes that the United States and Germany expand through infrastructure renewal and construction digitization, while China benefits from urbanization and large-scale infrastructure development. India, Brazil, and the UAE contribute through domestic construction capacity growth and infrastructure investment programs, with volume lift supported by equipment leasing and operator training standardization.

Competitive Landscape: Digitization and Compliance Create Clear Tiers

FMI finds market structure concentrated among manufacturers with proven production capability and compliance readiness. Competitive differentiation increasingly centers on:

lifting capacity optimization and reliability,

telematics-enabled systems and safety automation,

and the ability to scale production with consistent quality systems.

Manufacturers with integrated capabilities and strong rental partnerships are positioned to deploy equipment faster, sustain utilization, and secure recurring aftermarket service relationships.

Key players include: Manitex International, Tadano, Liebherr, Terex, Palfinger, XCMG, Zoomlion, Link-Belt, Kobelco, and Altec Industries.

