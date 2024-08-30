Truck Bedliner Market to Reach $878.9 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global truck bedliners market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in demand for pickup trucks and commercial vehicles, growing awareness about vehicle protection and durability, rise in outdoor and recreational activities.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Truck Bedliner Market by Product (Drop-in Bedliners, Spray-on Bedliners and Others), by Material (Polyurethanes, Aluminium Carpet and Others), and Application (Original Equipment Markets and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the truck bedliner market was valued at $558.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $878.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global truck bedliners market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in demand for pickup trucks and commercial vehicles, growing awareness about vehicle protection and durability, rise in outdoor and recreational activities. However, high installation costs for certain bedliner types and availability of low-cost alternatives with limited durability hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, development of advanced and durable bedliner materials and expansion of e-commerce platforms for easy accessibility offers lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global truck bedliners market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $558.9 million Market Size in 2033 $878.9 million CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Product, Material, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for pickup trucks and commercial vehicles Growing awareness about vehicle protection and durability Rise in outdoor and recreational activities Opportunities Development of advanced and durable bedliner materials Expansion of e-commerce platforms for easy accessibility Restraint High installation costs for certain bedliner types Availability of low-cost alternatives with limited durability

Segment Highlights

The drop-in bedliners segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By product, the drop-in bedliners segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 owing to its widespread availability, ease of installation, and cost-effectiveness. Drop-in bedliners are popular among truck owners who seek quick and convenient protection for their truck beds.

The polyurethanes segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By material, the polyurethanes segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 owing to its durability, chemical resistance, and versatility. It offers excellent protection against scratches, dents, and rust, making them a preferred choice for truck owners looking for long-lasting bedliner solutions.

The aftermarket segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By application, the aftermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, as aftermarket bedliners offer flexibility and customization options, allowing truck owners to choose from various materials, styles, and features to suit their specific needs and preferences.

Drop-in bedliners are a popular choice among truck owners due to their ease of installation and removal. These bedliners are designed to fit snugly into the truck bed, providing a seamless and protective layer without the need for any permanent installation. The demand for drop-in bedliners is driven by their versatility, affordability, and the ability to customize or upgrade them based on changing needs. Additionally, these bedliners are often preferred by consumers who frequently haul heavy or abrasive cargo, as they offer excellent protection against scratches, dents, and wear.

Spray-on bedliners, also known as spray-in bedliners, offer a permanent and durable solution for truck bed protection. These bedliners are applied as a liquid coating and then cured to form a seamless and textured surface that adheres tightly to the truck bed. The demand for spray-on bedliners is driven by their superior protection against impact, abrasion, and corrosion, as well as their ability to provide a non-slip surface for cargo. These bedliners are particularly popular among commercial users and those operating in harsh environments, as they offer long-lasting protection and require minimal maintenance.

Furthermore, polyurethane is a popular material choice for truck bedliners due to its excellent durability, resistance to abrasion and impact, and flexibility. Polyurethane bedliners offer superior protection against scratches, dents, and wear, making them a preferred choice for both commercial and personal use. Additionally, polyurethane bedliners are often praised for their non-slip surface, which helps prevent cargo from sliding during transportation.

In addition, aluminum carpet bedliners are a unique and innovative solution that combines the benefits of aluminum and carpet materials. These bedliners offer excellent protection against scratches and dents while providing a comfortable and non-slip surface for cargo. Aluminum carpet bedliners are often preferred for their lightweight yet durable construction, as well as their ability to provide insulation and noise reduction.

The original equipment market segment refers to truck bedliners that are installed directly by the vehicle manufacturer or authorized dealerships. OEM bedliners are often designed and engineered specifically for the make and model of the truck, ensuring a perfect fit and seamless integration. The demand for OEM bedliners is driven by consumers seeking factory-installed protection and the convenience of having the bedliner included in the initial vehicle purchase.

Regional Outlook

The global market for truck bedliners varies by region, with North America leading due to the widespread popularity of pickup trucks, driven by their versatility and robustness, particularly in construction and transportation sectors. In Europe, demand stems from commercial vehicle and logistics sectors, with a focus on vehicle protection and customization. Asia-Pacific witnesses rapid growth fueled by increasing demand for pickup trucks, construction, and logistics industries, while Latin America and the Middle East and Africa show emerging markets with demand driven by construction, mining, and outdoor activities, coupled with a focus on vehicle protection and customization.

Key Market Players:

PendaForm Corporation

LINE-X LLC

Toff Industries Corporation

DualLiner LLC

Armadillo Liners Inc.

Bedrug, LLC

Rhino Linings Corporation

WeatherTech Direct, LLC

Rugged Liner Inc.

Scorpion Protective Coatings, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global truck bedliners market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In March 2022 , Mitsubishi Motors Corporation launched new Xpander crossover MPV along with two Ralliart special editions, the Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab) and Mirage Ralliart, at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show 2022. The Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab), built on the low-riding variant, includes distinctive side decals, mud flaps, and a bed liner, all featuring the Ralliart logo.

, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation launched new Xpander crossover MPV along with two Ralliart special editions, the Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab) and Mirage Ralliart, at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show 2022. The Triton Ralliart (Double-Cab), built on the low-riding variant, includes distinctive side decals, mud flaps, and a bed liner, all featuring the Ralliart logo. In October 2022 , Herculiner, a J-B Weld Company, introduced two new products, the Herculiner Professional Grade Kit and the Herculiner Bed Liner Restore. The Professional Grade Kit, featuring advanced two-part technology, is designed to surpass the performance of both factory and DIY truck bed liners. The Bed Liner Restore is a novel solution for restoring and detailing truck bed liners, bringing back their original color and shine for up to a year. These additions reinforce Herculiner's commitment to providing top-tier durability and reliability for truck owners and more.

