TRUCE Software Wins Gold and Silver in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

Top-tier press panel awards TRUCE Software App of the Year in Enterprise/SMB category

LISLE, Illinois, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, has been named a gold and silver winner in multiple categories in Best in Biz Awards 2019, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America, including AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, USA Today, Wired and more.

The company's acknowledgements include gold in App of the Year – Enterprise/SMB, silver in Enterprise Service of the Year and silver in Best New Version of the Year – Enterprise. Collectively, these awards landed TRUCE Software in fourth place on the Most Awarded Companies list, a coveted distinction of winnings.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have included both notable startups and recognizable global brands. With more than 700 submissions, the ninth annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes, regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

"It's an honor to be recognized among such a remarkable list of innovators," said Joe Boyle, CEO, TRUCE Software. "We're proud of how TRUCE is enabling companies of all sizes to implement mobile technology in new and innovative ways, eliminating the safety and productivity risks often associated with device usage in the workplace. Providing technology and service that goes above and beyond for our customers is a priority for everyone at the company."

TRUCE's Contextual Mobile Device Management platform automatically adjusts access to mobile apps and features based on the work environment and other contextual indicators. The result is the proactive elimination of worksite liabilities without compromising employee productivity. TRUCE allows employers to enforce their usage policies only when needed and does not affect an employee's mobile device outside of designated zones or on their personal time. This allows employees to work smarter and safer. A recent TRUCE-commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting concluded that interviewed companies utilizing TRUCE's technology achieved a payback in less than three months and a 360% return on investment over three years.

In September, TRUCE Software was also granted the Rising Star recognition for the ITA CityLIGHTS Awards. Presented to the company with the strongest potential to emerge as a leader in the technology industry, this award applauded TRUCE Software's exceptional growth, excellence and innovation.

"I'd like to thank the entire TRUCE Software team for an incredible year of accomplishments," continued Boyle. "I look forward to building on this momentum as we head into 2020."

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors selected from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 70 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

