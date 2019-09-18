TRUCE Software to Host Live Webinar on Role of Contextual Mobile Device Management in Today's Workplace Policies

LISLE, Illinois, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, is holding a live webinar coined, "The Silent War on Mobile Devices." The session will feature discussion on the August 2019 study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by TRUCE Software titled, "Unleash The Full Potential Of Mobile With Contextual Mobile-Device Management."





Explore the current state of mobile device policies across industries and dissect how the use of context to enforce those policies can help protect company assets, improve safety and increase business efficiency during a 60-minute interactive session and live Q&A with TRUCE Software and a Forrester guest speaker.





Topics will include:





• How to strike an effective balance between productive mobile device usage and policy compliance.

• How today's mobile policies fail to meet the needs of workers and companies.

• How contextual mobile device management paves the way for safety and productivity gains.

• How to bridge the disconnect between employers' policies and employees' productivity.



WHO: Guest Andrew Hewitt, Analyst, Forrester

Chad Howell, VP Product Management, TRUCE Software



WHEN: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019



WHERE: To register, click here.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide.

Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

Press Contact: Bryan Spevak

512-387-3703

bryan.spevak@anthonybarnum.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707902/TRUCE_Software_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://trucesoftware.com



SOURCE TRUCE Software