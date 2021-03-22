TritonExec continues its North America expansion in its technology and private equity practice with addition of Natalie Zingo, Partner

"We are extremely excited to welcome Natalie to the TritonExec team. Natalie brings a wealth of experience that will be key to continuing our growth within the US market," says Jonathan Morris, Partner and Co-Founder. "Her work with leading technology-focused private equity firms and their portfolio companies will add to our firm's strength in these practice areas. Her passion for DE&I initiatives will have an immediate impact on our company's culture, values and growth."

A market leader in digital transformation, Natalie has delivered on executive level searches for both single search and multi-hire projects for over a decade. Previously Natalie was Managing Director of a UK headquartered Technology Recruitment Firm where she was responsible for scaling their America's business.

"It's incredibly exciting to be joining the TritonExec family," says Zingo, "Their sector specialism and innovative approach to search brings tremendous value to the marketplace, and their innovative service offerings, specifically hiring executives at scale, separate them from the old school and rigid qualities existing in traditional executive search. I am looking forward to continuing to drive growth and to bring flexibility and results to clients in the technology and private equity sectors."

About TritonExec

TritonExec focuses on executive search and talent advisory services for the Digital and Technology, Professional Services, and Private Equity industries. Its growing business and influence is headquartered in London, with US offices in Atlanta and New York.

Taking clients on a journey to reimagine the talent acquisition process while curating world class candidate experiences to drive the most successful hiring outcomes, TritonExec enables growth in their clients' businesses.

By innovating beyond rigid and traditional recruitment solutions and removing the transactional nature of hiring processes, TritonExec offers specialized services for executive leadership hires, board-level placements, multi-hire programs, and Executive Search Process Outsourcing (ESPO).

