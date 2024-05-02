Trip.com Launches "Summer Holiday Deals," Elevating Seasonal Getaways Across Europe

LONDON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a leading one-stop travel service provider, is delighted to announce the launch of its "Summer Holiday Deals" campaign. Available until the 6th of May, this initiative offers travellers across the UK and Europe the perfect opportunity to book their eagerly awaited summer holidays at highly attractive prices.

Exclusive Summer Offers Across Europe

Travellers in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands can enjoy a wide range of exciting offers, from reduced prices on flights and accommodations to exclusive travel packages. Whether you're into urban exploration, relaxing beach holidays, or immersive cultural experiences, Trip.com's deals are designed to help you book your dream holiday at unbeatable rates.

Railcard Flash Sale and Exciting Travel Deals for Travellers in the UK

Part of this broader campaign, the "Railcard Flash Sale" offers significant savings on rail travel, perfect for those looking to explore the UK by train.

Railcard Flash Sale:

£1 Railcards: Available at 10am and 2pm on Friday , 3rd May for the first 100 customers via the Trip.com app. Ideal for budget-conscious travellers wanting to travel more for less.

and , 3rd May for the first 100 customers via the Trip.com app. Ideal for budget-conscious travellers wanting to travel more for less. £15 Railcards: Available at 10am on Thursday , 2nd May, Saturday, 4th May, and Sunday, 5th May. Once these are sold out, travellers can still purchase Railcards for £24, offering substantial savings off the regular price of £30.

Flight Deals:

£19 One Price Flights from London to Málaga: Starting at noon on 2nd May. These app-only flights offer a fantastic opportunity for a sunny escape to Spain at a flat rate of £19, valid for travel from 2nd May to 31st October 2024 .

Hotel Offers:

Flyer Exclusive Discounts: Travellers booking flights through Trip.com can automatically enjoy up to 25% off hotel bookings, with the discount applied directly at the time of booking.

Attractions & Tours:

Up to 15% Off on Tours and Attractions: Use promo codes to enjoy discounts on selected tours and attractions across the UK, Europe , and Thailand .

Special Promotion on Monday 6th May:

2-for-1 Bateaux Parisiens Sightseeing River Cruise Tickets: Don't miss this exceptional offer to explore Paris from its iconic river. Available exclusively on Monday, 6th May.

This May, seize the opportunity provided by Trip.com's exclusive offers to kickstart your summer adventures. Whether you're planning to explore the UK or venture further across Europe, these deals ensure your travel dreams can become a reality at a fraction of the usual cost.

For more details, including terms and conditions of this exclusive, limited-time offer, visit Trip.com's dedicated landing pages .

Landing Pages for Exclusive Deals:

United Kingdom: View Deals

France: View Deals

Germany: View Deals

Spain: View Deals

Italy: View Deals

Netherlands: View Deals

