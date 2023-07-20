Trip.com is offering an unforgettable giveaway and special discounts for PortAventura World this summer

LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a leading travel service provider, is thrilled to announce a special summer giveaway for PortAventura World and its three thrilling parks.

Trip.com is offering one lucky winner the chance to enjoy a three-night stay at a PortAventura World hotel for up to four adults, complete with unlimited access to PortAventura World and 1-day access to Ferrari Land. In addition, three runners-up will receive four-day tickets for PortAventura World and Ferrari Land.

Located a stone's throw away from Barcelona, PortAventura World comprises three spectacular parks and caters to visitors of all ages.

At PortAventura Park, visitors can enjoy exploring the six theme areas, five of which are inspired by different parts of the world and allows guests to travel back in time to explore imperial China, the American Far West, lush Polynesia, Mayan Mexico, or a Mediterranean fishing village. Looking for a high-octane adventure, take a ride on Shambhala, PortAventura Park's tallest roller coaster, or experience the exhilarating Uncharted rollercoaster with its multi-dimensional features, inverted free fall, and sideways drop.

If you are searching for a way to beat the heat this summer, you should experience Caribe Aquatic Park. With 16 attractions and pools, there is something for everyone.

For thrill-seekers, add Ferrari Land to your itinerary and experience a day of drops, high-speed racing, and dizzying ups and downs. Experience the thrill of Red Force, a stunning high-speed ride that accelerates from 180km/h in only 5 seconds and spans an 880-metre route. Come and ride Red Force today.

To take your experience to the next level, Trip.com is offering limited-time discounts on attraction tickets. Guests can enjoy a fantastic £17 discount on the "2 days 2 parks" ticket, an amazing £12 discount on the "3 days 2 parks" ticket, and an unbeatable £9 discount on the "3 days 3 parks" ticket. Additionally, PortAventura World is currently offering a complimentary plush toy to visitors who purchase a 1-day ticket for any of their parks, subject to availability. Take advantage of these limited-time offers to create lasting memories at PortAventura World.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://uk.trip.com/sale/w/5347/portaventura-giveaway.html?locale=en-GB

About Trip.com

