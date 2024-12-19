DALLAS and LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, proudly announces its recognition as a top-performing provider in G2's Winter 2025 Report. Trintech earned 12 prestigious badges, including Leader status in 11 categories, and its Adra Platform was ranked #1 on four G2 grids for financial close software in Europe and EMEA.

This achievement underscores Trintech's commitment to delivering innovative and scalable financial close solutions that meet the diverse needs of organizations worldwide.

Trintech Ranked #1 on Four Grids for Financial Close Software in G2’s Winter 2025 Report

Winter 2025 G2 Badges for Trintech include:

Adra Platform:

#1 Leader: EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software

EMEA Grid for Financial Close Software #1 Leader: Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software

Europe Grid for Financial Close Software #1 Leader: Mid-Market EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software

Mid-Market EMEA Grid for Financial Close Software #1 Leader: Mid-Market Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software

Mid-Market Europe Grid for Financial Close Software Leader: Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Enterprise Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Enterprise EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Enterprise Implementation Index Grid® for Financial Reconciliation

Cadency Platform:

Leader: Enterprise Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Enterprise Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software

for Financial Close Software Leader: Enterprise Implementation Index Grid® for Financial Reconciliation

Additionally, Trintech earned the coveted "Users Love Us" badge, reflecting strong customer satisfaction across its platforms.

G2 Customer Testimonials Showcase Impact of Trintech's Platforms:

"Cadency has the ability to handle huge amounts of data. At HPE, we are currently reconciling approximately 25,000 balance sheet accounts amounting to $1.5B USD each month and Cadency can handle this volume of data each month and provides a seamless user experience."

"I would highly suggest looking into automating your account recon process with Adra, a more affordable software product than Blackline and appears to provide similar capabilities. It was easy and quick to implement within a month or two."

"We used to have an entire person reconciling as a full-time job. We are now able to reconcile in less than 30 minutes, freeing us up to focus on other high-value tasks."

"Cadency keeps all users organized by providing one platform for all close tasks and reconciliations. In addition, it sends reminders for upcoming items and past-due items. Great reporting options and very customizable. Love that it can be integrated with our ERP."

"Cadency reduces manual work, automates our close processes, provides critical insights with its customizable reporting, and provides visibility to our overall financial standing."

"A very good reconciliation software with high flexibility and modern technology."

"Our consistent recognition as a #1 leader by G2 reflects the trust our customers place in Trintech to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "With Adra for mid-market organizations and Cadency for enterprises, we offer innovative, efficient platforms that drive measurable value. We're honored to lead the industry and remain focused on empowering finance teams globally."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about how Trintech's financial close solutions can help you close your books faster, visit trintech.com .

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

