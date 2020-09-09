Trint Announces New Investment from The New York Times Company

Investment to accelerate innovation in speech-to-text content production platform

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trint, the leading speech-to-text platform for transcription and content production, today announced its Series A Acceleration Round, with The New York Times Company as the lead investor.

The new funding includes additional investment from existing and new individual private investors. Trint received institutional investment from The Associated Press and TechNexus in its Series A round in 2019 and early funding from The Knight Foundation.

"Trint has already struck a chord with thousands of users looking to work seamlessly across audio, video and text," Matthew Lloyd-Thomas, Senior Manager of M&A and Investment at The New York Times Company, said. "Audio and video are increasingly important mediums, and we're excited to see Trint play a leading role in this evolving ecosystem."

Trint intends to leverage the latest funding to drive product innovation and create world-leading content production solutions for clients who work with audio, video and text. Trint will also use the round to accelerate hiring, which has already grown by 50% in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's both humbling and exciting to have the most respected name in journalism join us. As a software tool for storytellers there couldn't be a better match," said Jeff Kofman, CEO and Founder. Kofman, an Emmy-winning war correspondent, created Trint based on his 30 year reporting career with ABC, CBS and CBC News. "We understand the need to find more efficient ways to work seamlessly across text, audio and video, and so does The New York Times Company. We're excited to have The Times Company working with us as we define the new tools of the future for individuals and enterprise."

Kofman added, "These additional funds, on top of our existing very healthy revenue growth and earlier investments, give us even greater runway to push product development and grow the company. This really is an exciting time for Trint as we create an entirely new software category with the backing of The New York Times Company."

In a separate enterprise agreement, Trint will be deployed to journalists across The New York Times.

Founded in 2014, Trint was the world's first platform to leverage speech-to-text for audio, video and text content production. The product uses A.I. to automatically transcribe and translate, making multimedia content verifiable, searchable, editable and shareable. Available for both enterprise and individuals, Trint has offices in London and Toronto. Enterprise clients include Nike, The Associated Press, Airbnb, CNN, Spotify and many more.

