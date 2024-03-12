Trinity Consultants and Makersite Announce Strategic Partnership

Collaboration to provide joint customers technology and data expertise to address compliance and supply chain challenges.

DALLAS and STUTTGART, Germany, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, and Makersite, a company pioneering a new approach to automated lifecycle analysis and supply chain management, today announced a strategic partnership in which Trinity will support customers in their use and implementation of Makersite. The collaboration marks a significant step in utilizing cutting-edge technology and expertise to revolutionize environmental sustainability metrics assessment and tracking, decarbonization strategies, and the development and implementation of sustainability programs.

Makersite's approach combines AI with data from more than 140 material, process, and supplier databases, to create highly accurate digital twins of products and their supply chains. This data foundation, coupled with Makersite's native applications and API-first architecture, offers manufacturers clear insight into their products and supply chains. The result is a comprehensive understanding of regulatory compliance, environmental impact, supply risk, and production costs – all integrated seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures.

Digitization of data is the path forward for companies looking to comply with voluntary frameworks and mandatory reporting standards. Trinity's Digital Solutions team, a global leader in planning and implementing EHS, sustainability, and risk management digital solutions, provides cost-effective solutions to the industry's challenging data management requirements. Trinity will support joint Makersite customers with the integration of data collection systems.

"Makersite shares our ambition and ability to help clients meet today's demands while paving the way for a more sustainable future," said Meghan Foley, principal consultant at Trinity Consultants, EHS Digital Solutions. "Based on findings from our recent environmental sustainability research report , we know Scope 3 emissions represent a significant portion of an organization's overall carbon footprint. Nearly 60% of firms cite a lack of reporting standards expertise as the "most significant" or a "very significant" challenge when complying with sustainability reporting frameworks. Furthermore, one in five (21%) say that data collection systems or poor data quality is either the "most significant" or a "very significant" challenge to their ESG reporting workflows. Given these findings, our partnership with Makersite will have tremendous value in helping clients prioritize and reach their sustainability potential."

"Our partnership with Trinity Consultants will provide joint customers guidance and expert advice as they progress through the lifecycle assessment process and start on a path toward supply chain decarbonization and optimization," said Makersite CEO Neil D'Souza. "Together, we offer manufacturers the tools, as well as the hands-on support, to address manufacturing's most complex challenge, ultimately helping them make better, more informed decisions tailored to their specific programs and processes."

Join Trinity Consultants Digital Solutions team and Makersite at NAEM's TECH24 | EHS + ESG Data & Reporting Conference on April 30-May 2 in Alexandria, Virginia to learn more about how they help organizations strategize, develop, and execute solutions to mitigate environmental impacts, decarbonize their operations and pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.

About Makersite GmbH

Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real time, all in one place. To learn more about how Makersite transforms the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from, and which material to use, watch the demo here or visit makersite.io .

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information, contact:

Trinity Consultants

Marc Tatarsky, Director of Marketing,

marc.tatarsky@trinityconsultants.com

Makersite

The Hoffman Agency

makersite@hoffman.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171084/RGB_FullColor_TrinityConsultants_Logo_Logo.jpg