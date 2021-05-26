Trina Solar wins its seventh consecutive "Top Performer" certified by PVEL for its high-reliability modules

The recognition is based on the results of the Product Qualification Program (PQP), presented in the 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard issued by PVEL, following strict factory inspections taking place over the past 18 months. With a focus on evaluating the performance of PV modules in terms of thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load, potential-induced degradation, PAN files, etc., the PQP was designed to independently recognize "Top Performer" PV manufacturers who outpace their competitors based on the comparison of their product quality and durability.

PVEL is a global leading independent reliability and performance testing laboratory, and has to date tested over 400 unique Bills of Material (BOMs) from more than 50 manufacturers. Its PV Module Reliability Scorecards provide PV equipment buyers and power plant investors with independent, consistent reliability and performance benchmarking data that supports effective supplier management.

The full report of the 2021 Scorecard was officially launched via two webinars later this month on May 26. At the webinars, Trina Solar's 210 modules will be showcased as the lab has also included the large format modules going through PQP testing this year.

Tristan Erion-Lorico, head of PV Module Business at PVEL, said: "Trina Solar has been recognized as 'Top Performer' in every single edition of PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard – a tremendous accomplishment. On behalf of the entire PVEL team, I applaud Trina Solar for their impressive and consistent track record and strong commitment to independent testing. We look forward to continuing our testing of Trina Solar's ultra-high power modules in the months ahead."

Cao Bo, Deputy General Manager of Trina Solar, said: "With more than 20 years' accumulation of technical know-how, Trina Solar is committed to sustainability through the delivery of high power, highly efficient and top-performing modules with proven quality and reliability. More importantly, our highly reliable and ultra-high power modules, such as the Vertex module have shown proven record of lowering the balance-of-systems (BOS) costs and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), and bringing higher power generation, and thus creating higher value for our customers across the globe."

Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy IoT total solution provider. Having strong product competitive advantages, Trina Solar is continuously dedicated to accelerating the adoption of smart energy, together with global partners, and creating a carbon-zero energy new world.

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

