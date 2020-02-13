Trimmer Capacitor Market to Clock CAGR of 3.5% during 2019 - 2027, Technological Strides in Electronics Manufacturing Propel New Applications: Transparency Market Research

- Need for advances in performance parameters for various electrical equipment, world over, drive the prospects in the trimmer capacitor market

- Manufacturers of communication devices are aiming at continuous improvements in trimmer capacitors in relation to their packaging and use of dielectric materials

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing trend of miniaturization of electronic components is catalyzing the use of trimmer capacitors in wide range of tuning applications. Use of array of such components in communications equipment, implantable medical devices, and radiofrequency electronics drive the revenue potential in the trimmer capacitors market, observe a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Manufacturers of such variable capacitors are leaning on steering clear of harmful raw materials in the making, most notably the use of lead. The growth opportunities are bright: Clocking a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019 – 2027, the trimmer capacitor market is anticipated to touch valuation of ~US$ 936 Mn by 2027-end.

"Manufacturers and vendors in the trimmer capacitor market should align their operations keeping in mind the evolving end-use requirements and changing regulatory standards of the end-use industries. Moreover, stakeholders in the trimmer capacitor market should continually invest in research and development to unveil capacitors with high-performance parameters that fulfill the requirements of end users," opine analysts at TMR.

Key Findings of the Trimmer Capacitor Market Study

Major applications areas are communication equipment and medical devices. Particularly, the prospect in implantable medical technologies is vast and may serve as the stimulus for the future growth of the trimmer capacitor market.

Array of devices that use trimmer capacitors include defibrillators, cardioverters, artificial cochlea, insulin pumps, and gastric stimulators.

The application in communication devices has prospered due to growing popularity of miniaturized trimmer capacitors; sizable application in frequency-based circuits catalyzes the uptake.

Single-turn trimmers will contribute higher share of demand than that for multi-turn trimmers during assessment period.

Trimmer Capacitor Market: Key Driving Factors

The authors of the report opine that manufacturers and other players in the trimmer capacitor market should bring performance advancement with the aim of meeting new end-user demands and also that are compliant with the prevailing regulatory standards in key markets. In recent years, several promising avenues have been noticed in the medical industry particularly for use in implantable medical devices. A few trends support the growth momentum.

In numerous developing and developed economies, medical device spending has grown substantially

Adoption of communication devices has increased by substantial amounts in developing economies, fueled by rapid pace of digital expansion in enterprise and consumer markets

Key Impediments for Market Players

Despite the growing numbers of state-of-the art technologies for manufacturing trimmer capacitors in various markets, manufacturers and end users face the challenge of keeping the performance intact due to contaminants.

Lack of design approaches has slowed down strides in the trimmer capacitor market

The infeasibility or very low performance of trimmer capacitors in high-temperature applications is one of the key hindrances in their uptake.

Trimmer Capacitor Market: Region-wise Analysis

On the regional front, North America and Asia Pacific have been prominently lucrative markets. Constant advances in wireless communication technologies for commercial applications, especially in the U.S., have helped cement prospects of North America in the global trimmer capacitor market. Constant spate of product launches keep the regional market lucrative.

and have been prominently lucrative markets. Constant advances in wireless communication technologies for commercial applications, especially in the U.S., have helped cement prospects of in the global trimmer capacitor market. Constant spate of product launches keep the regional market lucrative. A growing number of capacitor manufacturers are setting their sights on Asia Pacific , motivated by the low cost of raw materials and economy of scale in the production of such capacitors.

Competition Landscape

Top players are putting bets on continuous product innovations. Several of them are spending research funds on developing trimmer capacitors that are accurate and show mechanical stability when used in extreme conditions. A few players motivated by the trend of miniaturization have started focusing on developing ultra-thin small-sized trimmer capacitors capable to be used in high-end applications.

Some of the players seeking sizable share in the trimmer capacitor market are Vishay Intertechnology, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Suntan Technology Company Limited, Sprague Goodman Electronics, Inc., and Knowles Precision Devices.

The trimmer capacitor market is segmented on the basis of:

Dielectric Material

Air

Ceramic

Glass & Quartz

Sapphire

Mica

Plastic

PFTE

Others

Type

Single-turn Trimmer Capacitor

Multi-turn Trimmer Capacitor

Application

Communication Equipment

Medical Devices

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

