Trillium Surveyor and Kaiko Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Crypto Trade Surveillance

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Surveyor, a leading provider of trade surveillance and best execution software, and Kaiko, the leading cryptocurrency market data provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-in-class solutions for financial institutions and exchanges engaged in cryptocurrency trading. This partnership comes at a pivotal moment as the cryptocurrency market faces impending regulatory changes and increased institutional adoption.

Through this collaboration, Trillium Surveyor and Kaiko will provide an integrated solution that combines Trillium's state-of-the-art trade surveillance platform with Kaiko's high-quality crypto market data. Together, these tools empower financial institutions to detect and prevent nefarious trading activities quickly, accurately, and effectively.

"High-quality market data is the foundation of effective trade surveillance, and by combining our deep expertise with Kaiko's market intelligence, we're setting a new standard for depth and precision in digital asset monitoring," said Lisa B. Saacks, President of Trillium Surveyor. "Our partnership ensures clients have access to comprehensive market coverage and best-in-class algorithmic detection filters, while our industry knowledge identifies emerging behaviors ahead of regulatory action as the market evolves."

Kaiko's CEO, Ambre Soubiran, echoed the importance of adaptability in the current regulatory climate. "A robust, easily configurable trade surveillance tool is essential to support institutions as they navigate the rapidly changing crypto regulatory environment," said Soubiran. "This partnership with Trillium Surveyor underscores our commitment to providing the critical data needed for transparency and trust in the crypto ecosystem."

About Trillium Surveyor

Trillium Surveyor provides powerful, easy-to-use solutions for trade surveillance and best execution, providing actionable insights across equities, derivatives, fixed income, and crypto markets. With patented technology, full depth-of-book market data, and diligent client service, Surveyor empowers clients to build efficient, cost-effective compliance programs. Learn more at trilliumsurveyor.com

About Kaiko

Founded in 2014, Kaiko is the leading provider of cryptocurrency market data, analytics and indices, offering businesses institutional-grade, regulatory-compliant solutions. Kaiko empowers market participants with global connectivity to real-time and historical data feeds across the world's leading exchanges, driving the development of innovative indices and benchmarks for the digital assets industry.

