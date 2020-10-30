TriCoast's Dark Matter TV Expands Into Linear Streaming With Amagi Cloud

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based technology for broadcast TV and streaming TV, today announced that Dark Matter TV featuring Science Fiction, Horror and Action-themed content has launched its 24/7 linear channel using Amagi cloud playout platform. Founded in 2019 by TriCoast TV, a full-service media company based in Los Angeles, Dark Matter TV was, until now, available as an AVOD app in the U.S., Africa and Southeast Asia. The new linear channel is available on VIZIO platform in the U.S. as Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) content.

"Linearization of streaming content is the next big trend in a fast-changing media and entertainment landscape. As consumers flock to FAST platforms, those with niche and exclusive content will be able to attract both viewership and advertising," said Marcy Levitas Hamilton, CEO of Dark Matter TV. "By partnering with Amagi, we have unlocked enormous possibilities of distributing our content to leading streaming TV and CTV platforms in the U.S. and other global markets. It assures us of a strong technology base which can scale effortlessly in a short amount of time."

Dark Matter TV has more than 300 titles including exclusive collections such as "Mind-Benders & Mad Scientists," "Little Green Men, Cults, & Conspiracies," "Viral & Infectious," and "True Crime: Killer Content." Classics like "Night of the Living Dead" and "House on a Haunted Hill" and 2016's horror hit, "The Love Witch" are some of its prized movie library titles. Using Amagi's award-winning SaaS-based cloud playout platform, CLOUDPORT, Dark Matter TV is able to ingest all of its content onto the AWS cloud. Through a simple-to-use Web UI, Dark Matter TV can manage content, playlists, schedule linear programming, add dynamic graphics and create a broadcast-grade linear channel. It is now future-ready to expand its footprint to other streaming TV platforms.

"Amagi gives content owners like Dark Matter TV the power to scale operations in a flexible and cost-effective way. We have deep technical integration with leading OTT and CTV platforms in the U.S. and other regions. With us, Dark Matter TV has a technical partner who can support linear channel creation, distribution and monetization – all under one roof," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.

In the last year, Amagi has added 150+ streaming channels on its cloud platform. It distributes content to top OTT platforms including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV, STIRR, VIZIO, Redbox, Plex, and Sling TV and more. Overall, Amagi manages 400+ channels, with deliveries in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, IMG, MGM, NBCUniversal, People TV, SportsGrid, Tastemade, Tegna, VENN, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

About Dark Matter TV (www.darkmattertv.com)

About Dark Matter TV: Dark Matter TV is an A-VOD app and Linear TV channel launched in the U.S. October 31st 2019, and soon to be worldwide on cellphones, desktops, tablets and connected TVs. Founded in 2019 by TriCoast TV owners Daisy Hamilton, Marcy Levitas Hamilton and Strathford Hamilton, Dark Matter TV features science fiction, horror, true crime and action themed content that is expertly curated by our staff, TV and film directors and festival Programmers. Dark Matter TV's operations are based at TriCoast Studios in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Official app page: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1474261935.

Follow Dark Matter TV on Twitter @TVDarkMatter (https://twitter.com/TvDarkmatter), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DarkMatterTV/) and Instagram (@DarkMatterFreeTVapp). Please contact Dark Matter TV at info@tricoasttv.com for more information.

About TriCoast TV: TriCoast TV is a premium provider of genre content for fans worldwide. The company is also located at the TriCoast Studio facility in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit: https://www.TriCoastTV.com

