Tribaldata Partners with PubMatic Enabling Media Buyers to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Digital Advertising Campaigns

Tribaldata's audiences are now available via PubMatic for improved targeting and reduced carbon emissions across all digital channels

LONDON and MADRID, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribaldata, a climate tech startup on a mission to make the online advertising economy fight climate change, and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future, today announced a partnership, that enables media buyers to seamlessly measure and reduce eCo2 emissions from all programmatic campaigns.

According to IAB Europe, the internet's overall environmental impact is estimated to be at around 2%-4% of global carbon emissions, with a typical ad campaign emitting around 5.4 tons of Co2. Furthermore, the energy required to power real-time bidding (RTB) in programmatic accounts for a significant portion of a campaign's total eCO2 emissions, one of the main causes of climate change.

This new partnership enables brands to access Tribaldata's audiences via PubMatic and benefit from precision targeting thus minimizing off-target impressions and associated carbon emissions. Tribaldata will report 'avoided emissions' and compensate the final estimated campaign impression emissions through traceable offsets to drive campaign emissions to net carbon neutral.

Thanks to the alliance, programmatic advertising buyers in the UK and Spain will be able to easily access these deals, curated through PubMatic's Connect – a platform that provides future-proof digital advertising opportunities -- while maintaining security and respect for user privacy.

"After more than two years operating with our carbon footprint reduction model, we are excited to bring it even closer to the day-to-day operations of the digital advertising industry on a global level with PubMatic," said Erik Häggblom, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribaldata. "By effectively balancing advertising effectiveness and climate action this partnership will play a key role in the development of sustainable advertising practices for both publishers and advertisers that wish to accelerate on their path to Net Zero."

"We are committed to building a responsible advertising supply chain, where environmental impact is prioritized alongside campaign performance. By partnering with Tribaldata, we are now able to offer our clients the ability to accelerate their efforts to reduce eCO2 emissions generated through digital media planning and buying," said Emma Newman, CRO EMEA, PubMatic. "We believe collaboration across the supply chain will enable the digital advertising industry to achieve our sustainability goals faster than if companies pursued these efforts individually, and we look forward to the impact this solution will provide to our buyers and our planet."

