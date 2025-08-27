Trewhela's School in Chile joins Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that Trewhela's School in Santiago, Chile has joined its global family of schools.

Today's announcement marks Nord Anglia's first school in Chile and its 16th school in Latin America. Nord Anglia now operates schools across 37 countries globally.

Founded in 1937, Trewhela's School is one of Chile's most respected bilingual institutions, educating more than 2,000 students across two campuses, with its Providencia campus in the heart of Santiago and its Chicureo campus just north of the capital.

The school consistently ranks amongst the top 1% of schools in Chile, based on national assessments such as Chile's university selection test (PAES) and the country's standardised education tests (SIMCE). Its graduates study at leading universities in Chile and around the world.

Trewhela's School delivers a unique bilingual curriculum in both Spanish and English that integrates the Chilean National Curriculum with the Cambridge International Curriculum (IGCSE and A Levels).

As part of Nord Anglia, the school will retain its unique identity and character while benefiting from continued investment and innovation in teaching in learning as part of the leading global education network.

John Bolton, Chairman of Trewhela's School, said: "After 88 years of dedication and growth, and three generations of our family leading Trewhela's School, we are proud to begin a new chapter with Nord Anglia Education. As our family looks to the future, we are excited by the endless possibilities we will create for our students and colleagues as part of Nord Anglia. For sure, our students' futures will certainly be even brighter."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO of Nord Anglia Education, said: "Trewhela's School shares our commitment to nurturing confident, creative, and resilient learners. It is an exceptional school, committed to helping its students develop a love of learning while broadening their horizons through its rich and varied curriculum. Its reputation for outstanding teaching and learning are well earned, and it is a privilege that they have chosen to join our organisation."

Expanding opportunities for students and colleagues

As part of Nord Anglia Education, Trewhela's School students and teachers will gain access to new opportunities designed to enrich learning and professional growth.

For students, this includes:

Global Campus, Nord Anglia's online learning platform connecting over 90,000 students across 80+ schools worldwide through activities, challenges, and events.

They will also explore exclusive programmes shaped by Nord Anglia's collaborations with world-leading institutions such as UNICEF, MIT , Juilliard, and IMG Academy, bringing innovation, creativity, and elite sports education into students' everyday learning.

, Juilliard, and IMG Academy, bringing innovation, creativity, and elite sports education into students' everyday learning. From the Global Games in the Americas to other life-changing experiences with other Nord Anglia schools around the world, students will take part in unforgettable experiences that build character, leadership, and global citizenship.

Trewhela's School's 200+ teachers and support colleagues will also benefit from:

Access to Nord Anglia University, a bespoke professional development platform offering training from global experts and collaboration with 20,000 peers across Nord Anglia's network.

The chance to study for an Executive Master's in International Education with King's College London, exclusively available to Nord Anglia educators.

