Trenitalia and Rail Europe strengthen partnership to expand high-speed rail reach to new markets

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trenitalia, Italy's state-owned rail operator, and Rail Europe, the leading distributor of European train tickets, are proud to reaffirm their long-standing partnership at the World Travel Market fair in London, by enhancing accessibility to premium high-speed rail travel in Italy for international travellers.

Trenitalia–Rail Europe at WTM, London

With shared goals for the future, Trenitalia and Rail Europe are focusing on a balanced approach: maintaining strong growth in established markets while expanding access to high-speed trains in Italy for travellers from rapidly growing regions, particularly India and South America. The companies recognise India as a key source market, driven by an increasing demand for luxurious, sustainable travel experiences. They aim to reinforce Frecciarossa's seamless booking and high-speed services in the region. Similarly, with the anticipated influx of South American visitors to Italy for the Jubilee in Rome, 2025 represents a key opportunity to provide a world-class rail experience to travellers eager to explore Rome, its surroundings, or the entire country.

"The partnership between Trenitalia and Rail Europe has been a transformative force in making high-speed travel an accessible luxury for international travellers," said Pietro Diamantini, Head of High Speed Division at Trenitalia. "With Frecciarossa, we are delivering the best of Italian rail to the world — a service that marries comfort with efficiency. We're excited to expand our reach in regions like India and South America, where interest in premium and greener transportation modes is on the rise."

Frecciarossa is widely recognized for its excellence, providing a range of classes to ensure all travellers can experience Italian elegance and efficiency in a breeze. Features like spacious reclining seats, air conditioning, plug sockets for each seat, LED lighting, ample luggage space, screens in all carriages with continually updated travel information and news, FRECCE Portal accessible via the on-board Wi-Fi network, designated spaces equipped for disabled passengers travelling in wheelchairs and companions, and a baby changing table, make Frecciarossa a standout choice for both short and long journeys.

"Frecciarossa is the perfect example of the heights rail travel can reach, and Rail Europe's mission is to make this exceptional service available to travellers across the globe," said Björn Bender, CEO of Rail Europe. "Through our partnership with Trenitalia, we're providing a premium travel experience and supporting a shift towards sustainable, high-quality rail options. Our shared vision for 2025 focuses on a strong presence in core regions and strategically reinforces high-speed rail to key audiences in India and South America, thanks to our strong global reach and partners."

With a firm commitment to quality and accessibility, Trenitalia and Rail Europe are setting a new standard in rail travel, making high-speed rail the preferred choice for travellers seeking luxury, convenience, and sustainability, while experiencing the beauty of Italy, one of the most visited countries in Europe, if not the world.

About Rail Europe

Rail Europe is the global reference brand for European train booking. We have been the trusted partner of the travel industry and train operators for 90 years. Our rail expert teams provide technology solutions and customer care services to 25,000+ partners in more than 70 countries. International travellers who want to travel by train, easily, throughout Europe can also book their travel directly through our state-of-the-art train booking website and app. Our catalogue of products focuses on 200 rail providers, such as SNCF, SBB, Eurostar, Trenitalia, Italo, DB, Renfe, ÖBB, SNCB, Regiojet, iryo, OUIGO Spain and National Rail, and rail passes, including the Swiss Travel Pass and Eurail Passes. We sell around 5 million European train tickets every year. Our offices are around the globe, and we are headquartered in Paris.

About Trenitalia

Trenitalia is the railway transport company of the FS Italiane Group. Trenitalia ensures the mobility of people for regional and medium- and long-distance connections. There are over 7,000 Trenitalia trains that travel every day on the Italian railway network. Committed to meeting people's needs, Trenitalia guarantees the highest safety standards and implements development plans in compliance with social and environmental sustainability.

