Trendlines Medical Shanghai Opens its Doors

Trendlines Medical Shanghai partners with Chinese medical companies, governmental programs, and entrepreneurs to develop novel medical technologies for the Chinese and global markets.

SHANGHAI and MISGAV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trendlines Group Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Trendlines" or the "Group") (SGX: 42T) and (OTCQX: TRNLY), an Israel- and Singapore-based investment group focused on inventing technologies and creating medical device and agrifood companies, announced that it has expanded its activities to Shanghai with the establishment of Trendlines Medical Shanghai Innovation Center ("Trendlines Medical Shanghai"), which has recently started operations.

Trendlines Medical Shanghai leverages Trendlines' innovation strengths and experience in the medical device industry and its unique incubation model in Israel and Singapore. Combining Israel's technological and innovation capabilities, together with Chinese medical companies' targeted R&D projects, and partnerships with government funds, Trendlines Medical Shanghai will incubate and commercialize new companies to answer China's and global healthcare needs. Trendlines Medical Shanghai will bring outstanding medical device portfolio companies established by Trendlines in Israel and Singapore to the Chinese market.

Trendlines Medical Shanghai is located in the China-Israel Innovation Hub in Shanghai's Putuo District ("CIIH"). CIIH focuses on innovation through joint ventures. CIIH is positioning itself as a platform for R&D, technology exchange, and business incubation, focused on needs from local medical device companies.

The Trendlines Group Chairman and CEO, Todd Dollinger, commented, "We believe that our strengths and experience in bringing medical device technologies from idea to commercialization, together with China's strong engineering and production capacity, combined with enormous market demand, creates fertile ground for the success of Trendlines Medical Shanghai. We look forward to growing our China operations in Shanghai and bringing together Israeli, Singaporean, and Chinese talent to fulfill our mission of improving the human condition."

Trendlines Medical Shanghai CEO Tony Lou remarked, "An international financial center, Shanghai has an abundance of resources, including world-class medical facilities and prestigious universities and R&D institutions that provide a strong foundation for the development of innovative medical devices. Joining forces with Trendlines utilizes the respective advantages of China and Israel to bring new medical products to market."

Trendlines is an investment group that invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates innovation-based medical and agrifood technologies to fulfill its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies, from technology development to business building. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY).

