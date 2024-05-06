Trending Futures Challenge! Trade ETHFI, PEPE, WIF and Other Trending Futures to Share 30,000 USDT Prize Pool!

News provided by

Bitget

06 May, 2024, 09:52 GMT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Trending Futures Challenge, trade the following trending futures, and share 30,000 USDT!

Trading pairs for this campaign: ETHFIUSDT, PEPEUSDT, WIFUSDT, DOGEUSDT, 1000BONKUSDT, SHIBUSDT, ONDOUSDT.

Continue Reading
Bitget
Bitget

Campaign 1: Complete your first futures trade to share 10,000 USDT!
During the promotion, the first 1000 users who complete their first futures trade, and reach a trading volume of at least 2000 USDT of the above trading pairs will get a random 5-100 USDT. First come, first served!

Campaign 2: Trade trending futures to share 20,000 USDT!
Users who trade any of the above trading pairs and accumulate a trading volume greater than 10,000 USDT will be eligible to share the 20,000 USDT prize pool.

Ranking

Rewards

1st

3000 USDT

2nd

2000 USDT

3rd

1000 USDT

4th-10th

Share 6000 USDT based on trading volume

All other eligible users

Share 8000 USDT based on trading volume

Futures trading for new users:

  1. Bitget Beginner's Guide — What Are Futures?
  2. Bitget Beginner's Guide: How To Make Your First Futures Trade

Terms and conditions:

  1. Users must register for the promotion to receive rewards.
  2. Only the trading volume of the following futures trading pairs will be counted for the promotion: ETHFIUSDT, PEPEUSDT, WIFUSDT, DOGEUSDT, 1000BONKUSDT, SHIBUSDT, ONDOUSDT.
  3. Only main accounts are eligible for the promotion. Bitget market maker accounts are restricted from participating in this promotion.
  4. Rewards will be distributed within 14 working days after the end of the promotion as futures trading bonuses.
  5. Bitget futures trading bonuses can be used for actual futures trades, with profits eligible for transfer or withdrawal. Refer to the futures trading bonus page for details.
  6. Rewards below 0.1 USDT will not be distributed.
  7. Bitget reserves the right to disqualify users who exhibit malicious behavior, including but not limited to bulk registration and wash trading. Bitget reserves the right to the final interpretation of the promotion.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. All trading decisions are at the user's discretion and risk, and Bitget assumes no responsibility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405264/Bitget.jpg

Also from this source

Bitget Demonstrates Continuous User Assets Growth with April 2024 Proof of Reserves Update

Bitget Demonstrates Continuous User Assets Growth with April 2024 Proof of Reserves Update

Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, reaffirms its commitment to transparency and demonstrates continuous user asset ...
Bitget Report: Middle East Crypto Market Surges, Daily Traders Up 166% in Year

Bitget Report: Middle East Crypto Market Surges, Daily Traders Up 166% in Year

Bitget Research, the research arm of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company Bitget, has released an in-depth report on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics