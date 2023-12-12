Trenchless Pipe Relining Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 6.3 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Trenchless Pipe Relining Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 6.3 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Trenchless Pipe Relining Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 6.3 Billion Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Trenchless Pipe Relining Market

The global Trenchless Pipe Relining Market is segmented based on application type, method type, pipe diameter type, and region.

Based on the application type- The market is segmented into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and others. Wastewater pipes are likely to remain the most dominant segment during the forecast period. Whereas water main pipes are projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecasted period. CIPP is the most preferable method used for the rehabilitation of wastewater pipes. The equipment and liner materials used during relining have to be compliant with the certification and standards of NSF/ANSI 61, which has norms related to the material used for the lining of water main pipelines to prevent contamination of injurious substances of liners with the potable drinking water.

Based on method type- The market is segmented as CIPP, Slip-lining, SIPP, and Others. Trenched sewer repair usually takes a huge time compared to trenchless sewer relining; therefore, it costs more. It also requires no digging up the whole yard, which could destroy the landscaping and any other permanent structures present in the yard. To mitigate the cost and avoid disturbance, a wide range of trenchless pipe relining methods are available in the market. CIPP is projected to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing method in the trenchless pipe relining market during the forecast period. The dominance of CIPP technology in the market is mainly due to its various benefits, such as a fast and easy installation process, longer life cycles, and better performance over competing technologies. The CIPP lining installation rate is five times faster than the trenched replacement of full pipelines.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for Trenchless Pipe Relining during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The USA is the growth engine of the North American market. It is not only the largest market for trenchless pipe relining in North America but also in the world. The country is also among the early movers in trenchless pipe relining through material adoption and technology.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period primarily driven by Japan, China, and Australia. Aging pipeline infrastructure in key economies of the region is driving the demand for trenchless pipe relining. Incessantly increasing the infrastructure budget with the purpose of reducing water loss and improving water quality is another major demand booster of Asia-Pacific's trenchless pipe relining market.

Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Drivers

Trenchless pipe relining technologies are gaining traction in the global market, owing to their outstanding performance and exceptional advantages. Below are a few growth factors that are impacting the market for trenchless pipe relining -

Aging existing pipeline network - In the European Union states, ~ 23 billion feet of pipes have been in operation over the last 100 years. The U.S. houses the largest pipeline network laid during the 19 th century. Aging pipelines result in water main breaks and related issues, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, in the U.S. alone, there are estimated 2,40,000 water main breaks each year . The American Water Works Association estimates that repairing the aging pipelines in the U.S. could exceed a cost of US$ 1 trillion over the next two decades.

In the ~ of pipes have been in operation over the last The U.S. houses the largest pipeline network laid during the 19 century. Aging pipelines result in water main breaks and related issues, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, in the U.S. alone, there are estimated . The American Water Works Association estimates that repairing the aging pipelines in the U.S. could exceed a cost of over the next two decades. Greener solution to traditional methods – A study conducted by the Center for Advancement of Trenchless Technology ( CATT ) found that trenchless methods reduce greenhouse gas emissions by ~78% compared to traditional dig-and-repair methods . This is one of the reasons pushing the demand for trenchless pipe relining technique.

A study conducted by the Center for Advancement of Trenchless Technology ( ) found that trenchless methods reduce greenhouse gas emissions by . This is one of the reasons pushing the demand for trenchless pipe relining technique. Increasing pipe deterioration rate, growing population, and urbanization in key countries, such as the USA , Germany , and Canada , are leading to an increased focus on trenchless pipe relining techniques in order to reduce potable water loss and rehabilitate infrastructure while avoiding traffic jams and the destruction of landscaping.

Top 10 Companies in the Trenchless Pipe Relining Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. The trenchless pipe relining market is highly fragmented with different players serving different trenchless methods of the market. However, most of the major players in the market are serving in more than one trenchless method. The following are the key players in the trenchless pipe relining market.

Aegion Corporation

PURIS Corporation

Per Aarsleff A/S

SAK Construction, LLC

Reline UV Group

Michels Corporation

SAERTEX Multicom ® GmbH

GmbH IMPREG Group

Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd.

Spinello Companies

