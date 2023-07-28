Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 7.2 billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 7.2 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 7.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.9% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market

The Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market is segmented based on Application Type, Method Type, Pipe Diameter Type, and Region.

Based on Application Type - The market is segmented into water main and wastewater pipes. All three applications are estimated to witness promising growth in years to come; however, wastewater pipes are likely to remain dominant till 2025, and from 2026 onwards, water main pipes are likely to take over the leading position and then they are likely to remain dominant till 2028. Trenched pipe repair usually takes twice the time as trenchless pipe rehabilitation, increasing costs considerably. Furthermore, trenched pipe repair requires digging up the whole yard, which could destroy the landscaping and any other permanent structures present in the yard. To avoid that cost and disturbance, a wide range of trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods are available in the market. CIPP is the most preferable method used for the rehabilitation of wastewater pipes.

Based on the Method Type - The market is segmented as CIPP, Pipe Bursting, Slip-lining, SIPP, and Others. CIPP is projected to remain the most dominant method during the forecast period, whereas pipe bursting is to remain the fastest-growing method during the same period. The high penetration of the CIPP technology is mainly due to its excellent performance over competing technologies along with its applicability in a wide range of pipe diameters. The installation time of the CIPP liner is five times faster than full pipe replacement.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is projected to remain the largest market for trenchless pipe rehabilitation during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

Most of the pipelines installed in the region have passed their retirement age or are approaching it; hence, there is a need for rehabilitation. Rehabilitation of infrastructure gives an extended life of around 30-50 years to the pipe.

The USA is the growth engine of the North American market. The USA is not only the largest market for trenchless pipe rehabilitation in North America but also in the world. The country is also among the early mover in trenchless pipe rehabilitation through material adoption and technology.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period primarily driven by Japan, China, and Australia. Aging pipeline infrastructure in key economies of the region is driving the demand for trenchless pipe rehabilitation. Incessantly increasing the infrastructure budget with the purpose to decrease water loss and improve water quality, and continuous shift towards trenchless technologies, are the major demand boosters of the Asia-Pacific's trenchless pipe rehabilitation market.

Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The increase in spending of government and municipal corporations of various countries towards infrastructure rehabilitation.

Increasing awareness towards trenchless (no-dig) technologies in many nations, especially emerging economies, is acting as a catalyst towards market growth.

Top 10 Companies in Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. A huge change in market dynamics across regions, change in competitive landscapes from one trenchless pipe rehabilitation technology to another, and dominance of different players in different regions, are some of the factors resulting in high market fragmentation. However, over the years, the market has been gradually consolidating with major players acquiring smaller/local players. The following are the key players in the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market:

Aegion Corporation

PURIS Corporation

Per Aarsleff A/S

SAK Construction, LLC

Reline UV Group

SAERTEX Multicom® GmbH

IMPREG Group

Ashimori Industry Co, Ltd.

Michels Corporation

Spinello Companies

