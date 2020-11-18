TREK Are Teaming Up With REDJanuary To Kick Start 2021 The Right Way

LONG CRENDON, England, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A staggering 1 in 4 of us in England will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year. To inspire positive change for 2021, TREK and REDJanuary have teamed up to kick start the year the right way and empower the nation to beat the blues away! REDJanuary is a nationwide movement that has empowered more than 150,000 people to get active, every day and improve their mental health. TREK prides itself on empowering and enabling every active life, by providing better for you and better for the environment energy snacks. Together, they have an ambition to get around 60,000 more people moving in 2021.

TREK bars will be the exclusive snack partner powering them through 2021, where they will be offering exclusive discounts on their brand new range of POWER bars for the RED community. They are 100% plant based, 15g protein, contain no artificial ingredients, vegan and gluten free so can be enjoyed by everyone! TREK Senior Brand Manager, Georgina Crook says "TREK truly believes in the power of movement and REDJanuary have had an amazing impact on so many lives over the last 5 years, so this partnership was a no brainer for us. If we can support by providing a healthy, tasty energy snack when people need it, it's an honour to do so."

Whether you run, swim, cycle, or choose your favourite fitness activity, set your goal and enjoy support from the RED community every step, splash and pedal of the way! Let's kick start 2021 in a positive way whilst raising funds for REDJanuary's official charity partner, Sport in Mind, who give people experiencing mental health conditions a sporting chance of being active. Please sign up to REDJanuary 2021 here: redtogether.co.uk/trek

For further information, please contact marketing@naturalbalancefoods.co.uk

Related Links

http://redtogether.co.uk/trek



SOURCE TREK