Traydstream Partners with X0PA AI to streamline its hiring and talent acquisition Processes

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traydstream, a fast growing fintech company based in the United Kingdom, is pleased to deploy X0PA AI, a pioneering artificial intelligence solutions hiring platform. Through this partnership, Traydstream aims to revolutionize its central hiring and talent acquisition platform, leveraging X0PA AI's cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency, streamline processes, attract top talent and removing bias from selections.

As a leading fintech firm specializing in digital trade finance solutions, Traydstream is committed to delivering innovative and efficient services to its global clientele. By choosing to integrate X0PA AI's advanced talent acquisition platform, Traydstream is taking a significant step towards optimizing its recruitment processes and ensuring the acquisition of the best-fit talent in the industry.

X0PA AI's state-of-the-art AI-powered platform utilizes intelligent algorithms, machine learning, large language models and predictive analytics to automate and streamline the entire hiring journey, from candidate sourcing and assessment to interview scheduling and onboarding. This collaboration will empower Traydstream to make data-driven talent decisions, ultimately enabling the company to build a high-performing workforce aligned with its business objectives.

"We are thrilled to partner with X0PA AI to enhance our hiring and talent acquisition capabilities," said [Asad Allibhoy], [Lead – People & Culture] at Traydstream.

"Our business is expanding at an unprecedented pace, and in order to keep up, we realized the urgent need to standardize, digitize, and automate our recruitment process. That's why we chose X0PA AI's cutting-edge technology. The importance of sourcing and attracting the brightest and the best cannot be overstated for our business. Navigating growth challenges while staying ahead of the curve is largely determined by ensuring we hire the right people at the right time to help us solve complex technical problems."X0PA AI's cutting-edge technology will enable us to optimize our recruitment processes, ensuring that we identify and secure the best candidates to drive our growth and success."

"We are delighted to partner with Traydstream, they are a forward thinking fintech at the forefront of digital trade finance," stated Nina Alag Suri, Founder & CEO at X0PA AI. "Our AI-driven platform is designed to simplify and optimize the talent acquisition process, helping organizations like Traydstream identify the right talent swiftly and effectively. X0PA recently integrated regenerative AI and Chatgpt to enhance user experience and productivity further."

The partnership between Traydstream and X0PA AI reflects their shared commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to drive innovation and excellence in the fintech sector. By adopting X0PA AI's central hiring and talent acquisition platform, Traydstream is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in digital trade finance while building a talented and dynamic workforce capable of delivering exceptional solutions and services.

About Traydstream:

Traydstream is a leading fintech company revolutionizing the trade finance industry. Traydstream's innovative solutions empower businesses to accelerate growth and transform their trade finance operations. Their advanced platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline and digitize complex trade processes, reducing operational risks, increasing efficiency, and ensuring compliance for financial institutions worldwide.

About X0PA AI:

X0PA AI is an artificial intelligence solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and management. With its cutting-edge AI algorithms, X0PA AI enables organizations to optimize their recruitment processes, make data-driven decisions and remove bias & subjectivity to enable its clients build high-performing teams.

