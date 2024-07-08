Travis Leonard joins Lockton's Global Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton is pleased to announce that Travis Leonard has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Troy Cook who has occupied the role since 2020. Cook will transition to the role of Corporate Development as an advisor to Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO.

Leonard is a highly regarded and deeply qualified finance executive with experience working in global markets. He will begin serving as Lockton's CFO on July 8, 2024, and will work closely with Cook to execute a transition of duties and an in-depth onboarding process.

Travis Leonard

"We are excited Travis is joining Lockton's global leadership team," said Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO. "He brings a wealth of financial experience, a global perspective and great energy to support the future growth of Lockton."

Leonard has worked across various industry segments and global markets, excelling in financial leadership roles and leading significant transformation projects. Most recently, Leonard was the CFO of Hostess Brands, until the sale to J.M. Smucker Co. in November 2023. Prior to that, Travis was the CFO of the medical segment at Cardinal Health and held financial leadership roles at Kraft Foods, including time in Brazil, and Cargill after beginning his career at Arthur Andersen as a finance and economic consultant.

Travis was raised in the Kansas City metropolitan area and went on to attend the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign where he earned his BS in Finance followed by earning his MBA at Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

Cook will remain on the Lockton, Inc. board of directors and will move into the role of EVP of Corporate Development, reporting to Ron Lockton, Chairman and CEO. In this role, Troy will actively assist in the transition of duties and onboarding of Travis while partnering with leadership on global development opportunities and playing an advisory role to the CEO.

"I am grateful for Troy's commitment and leadership as CFO during a very important growth period for the company," said Lockton. "When Troy transitioned from the role of independent board member to CFO in 2020, it was planned to be a 5-year term. He has helped position Lockton for strong, sustained growth and will continue to have a positive impact on Lockton through this planned transition and leadership in corporate development."

Lockton, Inc. is excited to welcome Travis Leonard to the team and looks forward to the contributions he will make to the company's future growth and success.

