TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION PLAN

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, a leading multi-source content provider powering travel bookings for suppliers worldwide, today announced that Greg Webb has notified the Board of Directors that he has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2026. He will continue as part of the Board of Directors. John Mangelaars, currently Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO, joins the Board of Directors immediately and will succeed as Chief Executive Officer on April 1, 2026.

Webb has led the company since 2019. Under his leadership, Travelport achieved significant growth and transformation, strengthening customer relationships, expanding into new markets, and driving innovation across its products. Named European CEO of the Year in the Travel Technology Industry in 2023 for innovating and disrupting a complex industry, Webb championed a culture of collaboration and inclusion, delivered operational excellence, and advanced strategic initiatives that positioned the company for long-term success and sustainable growth.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside some of the most talented people in the travel industry at Travelport. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that John will continue to accelerate our progress and deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Greg Webb.

John Swainson, Chairman of the Board, said: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Greg for his outstanding leadership and contributions over the past six and a half years. Under his guidance, Travelport delivered notable accomplishments that underscore their position as a technology leader in travel retailing.

"We are delighted to welcome John Mangelaars as Travelport's new CEO. His deep expertise in technology and proven ability to revolutionize travel platforms make him the ideal leader for Travelport's next chapter."

Mangelaars joined Travelport in September of this year with a remit to deliver the scale, reliability, and innovation that both agencies and suppliers need to thrive in an increasingly complex and demanding marketplace.

He is a distinguished executive with over 30 years of leadership experience spanning global technology and travel industries across both B2B and B2C sectors. He has deep industry knowledge and a proven track record in scaling e-commerce operations.

Most recently before joining Travelport, John served as CEO at Skyscanner, a global travel marketplace focused on META search, where he led the company through Covid to a strong recovery into the genAI era. Prior to that, he was CEO at Travix International, a leading global online travel agency, where he drove revenue growth and expansion across multiple global markets and established the company as one of the first OTAs to implement NDC.

John Mangelaars said: "I'm honored to take on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for Travelport and the industry. Our mission remains clear: to enhance travel retailing by delivering smarter, faster, and more connected solutions for our customers. I look forward to working with our excellent team and valued partners to continue driving innovation and growth."

